You may have heard of the “sky’s out, thighs out” season. But somehow, there are no cute epithets about how summer is the season of exposed toes. It’s the time when people pull out their strappy sandals, flip-flops, and pool slides galore.

While elaborate, maximalist nails are reigning in the mani world, pedicures are staying simple. With fresh takes on classics, summer’s biggest 2025 pedicure trends are proving that elegant looks don’t have to be boring. A great pedi can elevate an outfit, no matter how deceptively plain.

After all, when it comes to summer style, every detail matters. With less clothing and no layers to hide behind, beauty choices like your manicure and pedicure can play a significant role in your overall look.

For your toes this time of year, the most popular pedi styles embody intentional effortlessness. From beach days to al fresco dinners, there’s a pedicure trend that’ll match any summer vibe.

Read on for the low-effort, high-impact pedicure trends that will take your summer outfits to the next level. Get ready to screenshot inspo for your next trip to the nail salon.

1 Soap Nails Instagram/@millymason_ Soap nails are undoubtedly the reigning nail trend of the year so far. According to Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés nail educator, the minimalist look is coming for your pedicure this season. “This has been a popular demand,” she says. Its almost-nude simplicity makes it the perfect summer shade. “What better way to prepare your toes for a day at the beach or pool than a sheer nude or pink?”

2 Micro French Tips Instagram/@paintedbyjools Micro French nails are another almost-nude classic you’ll be seeing all summer, according to Nguyen. And this simple look goes with absolutely everything. “Whether it’s for a manicure or pedicure, the micro French has been a hot design fitting for a minimal aesthetic,” she tells Bustle.

3 Pastel French Tips Instagram/@millymason_ The French design is not only chic, but practical, too, says Mareena Moore, lead nail technician at Woodhouse Spa in Denver, Colorado. “A classic French stays looking fresh for longer — grown-out nails aren’t as noticeable, so your pedicure stays looking new until your next visit,” she notes. She recommends spicing them up with pastel tips to make them your own. You’ll have the same long-lasting set with a bit more personality.

4 Neon Nails Instagram/@millymason_ Moore also predicts neon shades will dominate the pedicure realm this summer. For anyone craving a more bold look than a pastel, opt for something like a highlighter yellow, ultra-hot pink, or fluorescent orange. “Neons are hot this season,” says Moore. “They pop against sun-kissed skin and pair perfectly with beachwear and bright-colored accessories.”

5 Fine Line Details Instagram/@manime.co Harry Styles said it best: “Fine Line.” Just like fine line tattoos are having a moment, Moore recommends fine line details on your toes for a subtle, artsy pop while still looking simple and clean. “Fine line art like florals or thin stripes on the tips can personalize your pedi or French design without sacrificing its clean look,” she tells Bustle.

6 Rhinestone Accents Instagram/@colordept Not into the simple nail trends? Go full maximalist with rhinestones and blingy accents on your toes, says Nguyen. “People are no longer afraid to go bold when it comes to pedi designs,” says Moore. “If you’re looking for some oomph this summer, make your pedicure stand out and shine by adding some gems or bling.”