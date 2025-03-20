As a dry skin girlie who gets puffy in the morning, I’m always looking for topical remedies to soothe, hydrate, and depuff. I swear by my thick moisturizer and gua sha combo to address my cheeks and jawline, but when it comes to my under eyes, I’m usually stumped.

Eye creams never yield the results I’m looking for and I had yet to find an eye patch that actually works — until now. When Summer Fridays launched its new Jet Lag Eye Patches — the under-eye sister to its viral hydrating Jet Lag mask — I decided to give them a try, despite my previous fails with similar products. And, let me tell you, Summer Fridays did not disappoint.

These patches left me with de-puffed, smooth, and hydrated skin while also delivering the most relaxing cooling sensation. They’re so good that they’ve become a key part of my slow self-care mornings.

Read on for everything you need to know about the skin care drop that’s upgraded my beauty regimen.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Best for: De-puffing and hydrating the under-eyes

De-puffing and hydrating the under-eyes What I Love: They have a cooling effect, are ultra-hydrating, and are effective at depuffing my eyes in the morning

They have a cooling effect, are ultra-hydrating, and are effective at depuffing my eyes in the morning What I Don’t Love: No notes

No notes Rating: 5/5

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches

The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches promise that the combination of their cooling hydrogel material and skin-loving ingredients will refresh and revive your skin. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid lock in deep hydration to relieve dryness; niacinamide, cucumber extract, and panthenol join forces to comfort and soothe; and both caffeine and peptides aid in firming and eliminating puffiness in the area.

Courtesy of Summer Fridays

Think of this as a hero product that will help you look more awake and reinvigorated at the start of your day. Plus, they’re no slip, so the busy girlies can multitask by wearing them while they make breakfast or get ready in the morning. They also don’t leave a sticky residue after removal, which comes in clutch when you’re rushing to do your makeup or finish your skin care routine.

First Impression

After applying the patches to my under eyes, I immediately felt a delightful cooling sensation that helped wake me up and felt really soothing. That alone was enough to make these patches a consistent part of my morning routine — but after taking them off, I noticed impressive results. My eye area looked more awake, felt more hydrated, and was super soft to the touch. I looked visibly less puffy, which made me feel better during my morning routine. I even noticed that my under-eye concealer blended more seamlessly and creased less due to the increase in hydration.

The Final Verdict

Because I hadn’t found anything that worked for me in this category, I started to ignore my under eyes completely. Now, Summer Fridays has leveled up my self-care game with the Jet Lag Eye Patches. I can finally give my under eyes the attention they deserve with a product that actually works. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if these become just as popular as the rest of the brand’s Jet Lag collection.