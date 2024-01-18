My everyday bag is mostly filled with countless tinted lip balms, lip treatments, lip liners, lipsticks, lip glosses — basically, a full-on wardrobe for my pout. And as a beauty writer, I’m constantly trying the latest lip-focused formulations on the market.

Needless to say, my go-to lip combos are always in flux, and the next best thing quickly replaces my old faves... which become forgotten mementos at the bottom of my purse.

The latest that I’ve been testing? The just-launched Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil. Ever since I received it in early November, it’s been the only constant within my ever-evolving glam routine (and has garnered what feels like endless compliments on my glossy, pink-hued pout, too).

If you are on the fence about this drop, or finding that you’re unsure if you really need another lip product in your growing collection of makeup, spoiler: Yes, you absolutely do. If it’s any indication, I’ve already gotten through nearly three tubes of the stuff and the product just dropped.

Read on for exactly why it’s become a non-negotiable in my beauty routine.

Fast Facts

Price: $26

$26 Best For: An on-trend glossy finish with some serious color payoff

An on-trend glossy finish with some serious color payoff Rating: 10/10

10/10 What I Love: It’s perfect whether you’re adding a finishing touch to your no-makeup makeup look or in need of a glossy topper for a full-beat glam

The Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oils

Meet the Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oils ($26), a plush hybrid that marries the beauty of a lip oil, lip conditioner, and lip gloss in one tube. Currently available in four flattering shades — Soft Mauve, Blush Dreams, Rosewood Nights, and Pink Cloud — the sleek, non-sticky formula provides decadent moisture, stunning color payoff, and light-catching shine.

Key Ingredients

Vegan Oil Complex: A unique combination of nine plant-based oils — including shea, avocado, and grape seed — Summer Fridays’ vegan oil complex is to thank for the product's slick, satin-like texture and long-lasting moisture.

A unique combination of nine plant-based oils — including shea, avocado, and grape seed — Summer Fridays’ vegan oil complex is to thank for the product's slick, satin-like texture and long-lasting moisture. Vitamin E: This is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties.

My First Impression

The first thing I fell in love with is how large the doe-foot applicator is — chiefly because it allows me to effortlessly cover my lips in just one or two swipes.

The Dream Lip Oil in Soft Mauve. @missoliviarose

On the lips, I immediately noticed how smooth, slick, and thin the oil felt. And the elixir immediately provided rich moisture that lasted just as long as the color did.

The Obsession Is Real

Ever since that first swatch, I’ve continued to wear this product no matter the occasion — in the office, on date night with my husband, at the gym, and even when I’m wearing no makeup at all.

The Dream Lip Oil in Blush Dreams. @missoliviarose

While the oils provide a sheer glossy color that looks gorgeous on its own, I love to first line my lips with a color that either matches my natural lips or is slightly darker for a more statement-making look before applying the oil directly on top.

The Dream Lip Oil in Soft Mauve. @missoliviarose

After wearing every single color, I’ve found that Soft Mauve is the shade I reach for most. While the chocolatey Rosewood Nights is definitely in line with the “espresso makeup” and “cherry cola lips” trends that are buzzy RN, the color washed out my fairer complexion when I didn’t wear a darker lip liner underneath.

What About The Lip Butter Balms?

Fans of Summer Fridays will likely agree that the Lip Butter Balms ($24) are a beloved staple. If you happen to love the hydrating formula — and are unsure if it’s worth investing in the Dream Lip Oils, too — I’m here to say that there’s room for both essentials in your makeup bag.

For one, the oils have a weightless, satin-smooth feel on the lips, while the balms have a slightly thicker consistency. And while the oils boast long-lasting moisture and major color payoff, the balms act more as a decadent lip treatment — think “slugging,” but for your pout.

IMO, It’s Already The Drop Of The Year

In case it wasn’t clear enough: The Dream Lip Oils are truly elite. Without a doubt, this product is sure to become just as adored as Summer Fridays’ other cult faves.

Run, don’t walk.