Suni Lee Has Her Blush & Bronzer Combo On Lock

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee opens up about her everyday makeup essentials, the hair product that keeps her strands on lock, and the perfume that instantly makes her feel put-together.

Even as Suni Lee was flipping through the air at the Olympics — a literal blur on our TV screens — it was clear she had her beauty routine on lock. “When I was competing, my makeup had to be really durable and camera-ready, so I learned a lot about long-wear products and balance,” she tells Bustle. “[Everything had to stay] put through sweat, lights, and movement.”

And while she’s moved on to other ventures off the mat — including modeling (as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, no less), fashion collabs, and a new, fabulous life in New York City — the former athlete still keeps that competition day mindset when she’s getting ready. “It’s less about performance now and more about feeling fresh and confident day-to-day,” she says.

Lately, she’s been busy sharing her life on TikTok via travel vlogs, ’fit checks — and a lot of beauty content.

“[Makeup] became a way for me to express myself and feel confident, so it’s pretty much a part of my uniform at this point,” she says. “Over time, it’s turned into something I genuinely enjoy experimenting with, especially as I’ve learned more about products and how to enhance my natural features rather than cover them up.”

Instagram/@sunisalee It’s also scored her brand deals, like her latest partnership with LG, the electronics brand that also offers skin care tools through its Pra.L line. Her fave? The Superform Galvanic Booster combines microcurrent, red LED light therapy, and gentle vibrations to improve product absorption and enhance radiance. “I’m always on the go, so I love how compact it is,” she says. “I can throw it in my bag and use it anywhere, and it gives my skin an instant refresh and glow in literally a minute. It’s perfect for those days when I don’t have time for a full skin care routine, but still want to look healthy and radiant.” Ahead, Lee shares more of her go-to beauty products, including the blush combo she can’t live without.

Her Must-Have Foundation Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation with Niacinamide Huda Beauty $22.20 See on Huda Beauty “I’ve been using the Huda Beauty Easy Blur foundation, and I love how smooth and natural it looks on my skin. I apply it with a small fluffy foundation brush, so it blends evenly without feeling heavy. I’ve also been loving the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer — I use a small concealer brush to apply and blend it out where I need a little extra coverage.”

Her Fave Bronzer Lys Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick Sephora $22 See on Sephora “Right now I’m loving the Lys No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick. It blends so seamlessly, and I like to set it with the Benefit Hoola Caramel Powder Bronzer on top for a little extra warmth.

Her Finishing Touch Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder Sephora $38 See on Sephora “Day to day, I’ll usually add a bit of powder along with my setting spray. I’ve been using the Kosas Cloud Set Smoothing Powder in Candy, and then I’ll finish everything off with the One/Size by Patrick Starr Powder Melt Glass Setting Spray. It gives the perfect natural finish.”

Her Forever Hair Essential Göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel Ulta $9.99 See on Ulta “My competition hair go-to has always been Göt2b glued. It’s the only thing that keeps everything in place throughout all of the flips.”