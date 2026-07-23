Sunscreen can feel like an uphill battle. Even if you remember to put it on in the morning, there’s always the matter of reapplying — which gets considerably more complicated once you have a full face of makeup on. As important as SPF is, touching up your blush every two hours feels like a big ask.

According to TikTok, there may be an easier way. Instead of rubbing sunscreen all over your makeup, creator @sarahpalmyra presses hers on with a powder puff. “Just lightly pat it on top, let it dry, and you’ll see the blush and bronzer will reappear,” she says in the video, which has racked up over 750,000 views. “It’s a trust the process, but I will continue to do it because I’m 31, OK? I don’t play when it comes to sun protection.”

Ahead, everything to know about the dermatologist-approved technique that just might save you from choosing between your SPF and your makeup.

The SPF Powder Puff Hack, Explained

Wearing makeup is no longer a valid excuse for not reapplying your sunscreen. With this viral TikTok hack, all you have to do is spread a thin, even layer of SPF over your face with your fingers, then lightly press it into your skin with a powder puff. The key is to pat rather than rub so you don’t disrupt your blush or bronzer in the process.

Of course, one obvious question remains: How much sunscreen is actually making it onto your face? “Girl the puff removed about 80% of it,” one commenter wrote, pointing out that a decent amount of product seemed to get absorbed in the applicator instead.

The original creator, Sarah Palmyra, has a few workarounds for that. She recommends building up a couple of thin layers of SPF rather than relying on one pass, and maintains that the puff doesn’t soak up nearly as much product as one might think. “The powder puff isn’t that wet after,” she says. “I’ve found that I prefer using a powder puff than a beauty blender because the beauty blender absorbs a lot more.”

If you’re still skeptical, you can swap in a silicone makeup applicator, which won’t soak up nearly as much product. But dermatologist Dr. Adarsh Mudgil, M.D. says the technique still delivers adequate protection. “I think it’s a brilliant technique — any method that encourages the use of sunscreen is OK by me,” he tells Bustle.

If you’re wondering why you wouldn’t just reach for a sunscreen powder or spray, Mudgil says lotion formulas still offer the most reliable protection. “There's really no comparison," he says, adding that lotion sunscreens "1000%" outperform powders, sticks, and sprays.

As for how often you should be reaching for the powder puff? “If you're at the beach or pool, playing tennis or golf, or outside for any extended period, reapplying every few hours is good practice,” Mudgil explains. “If you're basically just commuting to and from work, maybe walking around outside a bit for lunch, your morning application of a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and titanium dioxide or zinc oxide should suffice.”

Basically, if your summer calendar is packed with music festivals and destination weddings, you’ll want to add a powder puff to your packing list. If it makes reapplying sunscreen over makeup realistic instead of something you skip altogether, it's worth trying.