Sydney Sweeney is breaking the Internet for the right reasons. The Euphoria star just unveiled a chin-length bob — one of her boldest hair transformations to date.

Sydney’s “Bleached Suede Blonde” Bob

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Sweeney stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Christy, trading her signature waist-length waves for an icy blonde blunt bob.

The hair reset came courtesy of her longtime colorist Jacob Schwartz, who dubbed the fresh shade a “bleached suede blonde” — pale highlights with soft golden undertones and chocolate shadow roots for natural dimension. To achieve it, he lightened her base with Schwarzkopf’s Professional Igora Royal Hair Color in Extra Light Blonde, then added icy balayage accents using the brand’s Igora Vario Super Plus Lightener.

Celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza completed the actor’s transformation with a blunt mid-length bob. For a glossy, voluminous finish, he prepped her roots with the Kerastase Mousse Bouffant and applied Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops to the mid-lengths and ends, finishing with a flat iron to create soft, sculpted waves that struck the perfect balance between polished and playful.

Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer

Sweeney paired the romantic cut and color with an equally chic baby-pink lace halterneck gown by Miu Miu. Her dewy, fresh-faced makeup — with touches of blushy pink on the lids and lips — let the platinum bob hairdo take center stage.

From Bombshell To Boxer

Sweeney joins a growing number of A-listers embracing shorter hairstyles in recent months, including Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, and Keke Palmer.

But for the Anyone But You star, the bob feels particularly intentional. Her recent role as boxing legend Christy Martin demanded a total transformation. The 28-year-old actor gained 30 pounds and sported a variety of hairstyles, from a curly brunette shag to boxer braids, fully committing to the physicality that the character demanded. Along the way, she left behind the ingénue image fans associated with Cassie in Euphoria — a move that prompted some initial backlash about her new look but ultimately signaled her commitment to the craft.

Clearly, her “bleached suede blonde” cut isn’t just a seasonal beauty trend — it reflects a bigger shift for Sweeney herself. Fingers crossed she brings the bob — and that new energy — to Euphoria Season 3.