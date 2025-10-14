It’s the end of an era, but the start of an age for Taylor Swift. On Oct. 13, the 35-year-old pop star unveiled the trailer for her brand new docuseries, The End of an Era.

While the singer’s concert film from 2023 offered fans a front row seat to the Eras Tour, the upcoming series will bring them backstage for the very first time. The first two episodes, coming to Disney+ on Dec. 12, promise exclusive access to the highs and lows of her tour life, complete with cameos from Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce.

But, as expected, Swifties wasted no time dissecting every frame of the trailer, which featured a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg — Swift’s bathtime routine.

Taylor’s Bathtime Beauty Lineup

In the trailer, which premiered on Good Morning America, Swift let fans in on how she decompresses after a show.

Taking off her glam with a makeup wipe (relatable), the singer confesses, “I watch tons of TV, I order room service, I sign a box of 2000 CDs, then I’m tired.” (My dream date… cute.) The clip then cuts to Swift’s cat Benjamin Button trying to climb into the bathtub that she’s filling, which is lined with some of the pop star’s favorite beauty products.

Disney+

First in the rotation is Christophe Robin’s rose-scented Volumising Shampoo and Conditioner — the luxury hair care duo behind her perfectly bouncy Eras Tour waves. Also spotted were two face washes: Tata Harper’s Purifying Cleanser and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream. (Because every combination skin girly needs two cleansers.) And last but not least, Ouai’s St. Barts Body Cleanser adds a hint of citrus to the singer’s unwind ritual. Clearly, showgirls don’t skimp on self-care.

Her Next Era

It’s been quite the autumn for Swift so far, from her surprise engagement to the release of her 12th studio album. But of course, the fans wanted more, and the songstress obliged.

The End of an Era will give Swifties an intimate look at the many evolutions of the tour, including a new Tortured Poets Department setlist. But as the final bow drops, what emerges is a pop star who’s more self-possessed than ever — less concerned with eras and more rooted in a perennial, untouchable confidence.

What hasn’t changed? Her impeccable taste in skin care. Swift’s bathtime beauty staples prove that eras may evolve, but some rituals are timeless.