Taylor Swift's Engagement Manicure Was The Work Of A Mastermind

In the case of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it really is gonna be forever. And Swift — who is always one step ahead — clearly knew her nails would need to stand the test of time in all those close-up ring shots.

After two years together, the superstar duo announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26, pretty much breaking the Internet in the process. The carousel showed off a rose-covered garden proposal, plenty of sweet couple pics, and a drool-worthy look at Swift’s gorgeous (and massive) new ring.

The elongated, brilliant-cut stone is bezel-set in yellow gold with a chunky diamond-studded band (which, knowing the singer, probably carries some hidden Easter egg meaning). Needless to say, the ring speaks for itself — which is why Swift’s nearly-naked manicure was the perfect pick for the milestone moment.

Taylor’s Engagement Manicure

In a classic move, the “So High School” musician opted for a neutral polish that was sheer, subtle, and the epitome of the “your nails but better” aesthetic.

A pro’s take on her nail color of choice? It was a true mastermind move. “Her mani is ideal for an engagement because it’s simple and elegant, letting her stunning ring take center stage,” says nail expert Erica De Los Santos. “The understated nails act as the ideal backdrop, making the sparkle and beauty of the ring stand out even more.”

According to De Los Santos, this type of barely-there manicure is ideal for anyone who wants their jewelry to shine, especially brides-to-be.

“Nude nails are perfect for showing off an engagement ring because they create a clean, elegant backdrop that highlights the ring’s beauty without distraction,” she says. “They’re timeless, flattering, and make the ring the star.”

How To Wear Neutral Polish

To really make your bling stand out, you’ll want to choose a neutral polish that complements the ring itself. “Essentially, you’re matching undertones — warm with warm, cool with cool — so that your nails enhance the ring without overpowering it,” says De Los Santos.

With that in mind, gold rings pair well with warmer nude shades, like beige or caramel, which “enhance the warmth of the gold and make both your skin and the ring glow,” says De Los Santos.

Silver or platinum settings, on the other hand, look best with cooler nude shades with pinkish, taupe, or soft mauve undertones. “These echo the crisp, sleek feel of the metal and keep the look refined,” she explains.

As Swift herself once sang, “The devil’s in the details” — and with this minimalist mani, she nailed them all.