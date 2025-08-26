It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes. On Aug. 26, the singer announced that she is engaged to Travis Kelce after nearly two years of dating.

Swift and Kelce made the announcement with a joint Instagram post, sharing photos from the romantic proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, with a dynamite emoji. The post was soundtracked by Swift’s 2024 song “So High School,” which fans have always speculated was written about the beginnings of their romance.

The Kansas City Chiefs player popped the question in an idyllic flower-filled garden, complete with a vine arch and vases with red, white, and pink floral arrangements. In one photo, Swift is seen cradling Kelce’s head after he got down on one knee. They hug in other snapshots, including one of them lounging on a garden bench.

The couple’s engagement comes two weeks after Swift went on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which drops on Oct. 3. Swift recorded the album in Europe over the summer in 2024 during the Eras Tour, which means her blossoming relationship with Kelce may have inspired some of her new music.

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor’s Engagement Ring

Swift also shared a close-up of her dazzling engagement ring. According to TMZ, the sparkler is an old, brilliant-cut diamond set on a gold band, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor & Travis’ Love Story

Kelce famously made the first move on New Heights after attending Swift’s Eras Tour in July 2023, sharing his disappointment that he couldn’t meet her and give her a friendship bracelet with his number. In 2023, Swift told Time that she thought Kelce’s gesture was “metal as hell,” and they met “soon after that.”

The pair quietly dated for a couple of months before Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, subtly confirming their romance. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told Time. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift and Kelce traveled as much as possible to attend each other’s shows and games. That included the 2024 Super Bowl, where they shared a kiss after the Chiefs’ victory, and a London Eras Tour show, where he appeared onstage. In July, Kelce shared their first couple’s photos on Instagram shortly before she went on his podcast, bringing their relationship full circle.

“I owe a lot to this podcast,” Swift said on the Aug. 12 episode. “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago... This felt like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox, just being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me?’”