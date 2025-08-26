Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Featured A Massive Diamond

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are *officially* endgame. On Aug. 26, the couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The revelation came as a surprise. Just two weeks ago, Swift announced that her highly anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is finally coming out on Oct. 3. Since then, Swift has been posting countdowns on her website almost daily for new vinyl designs. Naturally, no one assumed she’d sneak in another major announcement during her album tease. Swift, however, always zigs when we expect her to zag. And, boy, did she do it spectacularly.

Set to her own “So High School” track (ofc), the photo dump gave viewers a peek into the extremely romantic proposal. Set in a flourishing garden (not too different from the one in her “Lover” music video), Kelce knelt while Swift clutched his head. The entire vision was a Pinterest board come to life. But her ring? Jaw-dropping.

Taylor’s Massive Rock

Per Page six, Swift’s new bling was designed by the Chiefs athlete himself. Set in yellow gold, it featured an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

While there aren’t enough details on the ring’s actual size, according to Kristy Cullinane, co-founder and diamond jewelry expert at Plum Diamonds, Swift’s ice appears to be “approximately 6 to 7 carats in a gold reverse taper band.” And its price? She pegs it at about $400K for a mined diamond.

If the shape looks familiar, that’s because it appears to be extremely similar to the emblem atop the letter announcing she bought back her masters, which she wrote back in May. Could that have been an engagement Easter egg?

Her Watch Was Equally Bedazzled

Her ring wasn’t the only bling that caught my eye, either — and that’s saying something.

In keeping with her bejeweled theme, Swift wore the Cartier Santos Demoiselle Quartz in yellow gold with a diamond-encrusted face. While her particular timepiece isn’t currently available at Cartier, pre-owned options go for about $18K.

A Moment For Her Dress

While most people with an inkling of an impending proposal tend to wear white, Swift chose a cream-and-grey striped number from Ralph Lauren. The midi featured a smocked torso and a breezy A-line silhouette.

Oh, and ICYWW: It’s in stock and on sale for $320.

It’s a love story, baby, she said yes.