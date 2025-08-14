Swiftie slueths, assemble. In case you missed it (I don’t know how you could), Taylor Swift is dropping a new album.

She made the announcement on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, in a teaser clip that circulated on Aug. 11. Before the full episode even aired, fans were quick to come up with theories on what the album — called The Life of a Showgirl — might entail, but one thing is certain: the singer is officially in her orange era — and her makeup is, too.

Swift always switches up her look when entering a new era: straight, sleek strands for Red, a bob for 1989, and the “Bleachella” platinum moment before Reputation. So when she appeared in the podcast teaser wearing not her signature red lip, but a peachy-orange shade, fans knew it meant something.

Taylor’s Orange Lip

When the episode officially aired on Aug. 13. Swift revealed her album art, which featured an orange and mint green color scheme.

“It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt, and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said when explaining the color choices. Naturally, a matching lip fits the vibe.

But the orange lip might have an even deeper meaning. One eagle-eyed X user pointed out that it’s a match for Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in the peachy shade, Joy. As Swift and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez are long-time besties, this adds a personal element to her makeup look.

More Orange Shades

Since Swift’s exact lipstick hasn’t been confirmed, some fans speculated on other potential products she could’ve been wearing. One X user theorized it was another Rare product, the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Brave, a more muted terracotta. Others pointed out the color was similar to the NARS Morocco lipstick, which Swift’s makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, revealed she uses.

Whatever the exact hue, the message is clear: orange lips are in. If you want to channel The Life of a Showgirl in your own Eras Tour–worthy glam, here are a few orangey lip products to get you started.