TikTok Thinks Your Celebrity Twin Holds The Secret To Better Makeup

TikTok has convinced us to analyze our faces in countless ways, from finding our seasonal color palettes to the best haircut for our face shape. Now, BeautyTok has a new assignment: find your celebrity lookalike and steal their makeup routine.

Instead of chasing every viral beauty trend, from “ghost lashes” to “cherry blossom blush,” some TikTok users are turning to their famous twins for makeup inspo, arguing that someone with similar features offers a better blueprint for your glam than a random look that doesn’t take your face into account.

On TikTok, users are typing "my celebrity lookalike" into the search bar before recreating the makeup look of whoever appears first. Videos documenting the process have racked up millions of views, with creators claiming the personalized approach has helped them figure out makeup that complements their features. As creator @aidenbelter, who copied Madison Beer’s signature look, put it: "You’re not ugly, you’re just not doing your makeup based on your celebrity lookalike.”

Of course, copying someone else’s exact routine isn’t necessarily a guaranteed glow-up. Here’s what a professional makeup artist has to say about how to make the trend work for you.

Why Celebrity Copycat Makeup Works

The idea behind the trend is pretty straightforward: someone with similar features may offer more useful makeup inspiration than a trend designed for someone with a completely different face.

It makes sense — if you have hooded eyes, you're probably going to get better eyeliner tips from someone with the same eye shape than from a creator with round eyes. The same goes for blush placement, contour, or lip liner — if your features are more like Sabrina Carpenter's heart-shaped face or Madison Beer's sharper bone structure, their go-to techniques may work especially well on you, too.

The key is choosing the right references. Red carpet photos, in particular, can serve as great inspo pics. “I love using red carpet photos as makeup references because they are typically unfiltered and professionally photographed, making them a more reliable source of inspiration,” says Natalie Dresher, professional makeup artist and owner of Makeup By Natalie D LLC.

Your celebrity twin’s look might not translate perfectly, and that’s kind of the point. Even subtle differences in facial features can impact how a product or technique looks. “Even if someone resembles a particular celebrity, their facial structure, coloring, and proportions will still be different,” says Dresher. The goal isn't to recreate someone else's face — it's to borrow the techniques that might work on yours.

Using your celebrity twin as makeup inspiration can be a fun way to refresh your routine — as long as you treat it as inspiration, not a set of rules.

“Makeup isn’t one-size-fits-all, and the techniques that make one person look amazing won’t necessarily have the same effect on someone else,” notes Dresher.

In other words, your celebrity twin doesn't have to become your beauty blueprint — they just might help you stop copying makeup trends that were never designed for your face in the first place.