"Cherry Blossom Blush" Is The Romantic Makeup Trend Taking Over TikTok

How much blush is too much blush? As far as blush blindness is concerned, there’s no such thing — the brighter and more obviously placed, the better.

But if you’re starting to feel blush burnout, you’re not alone. On TikTok and K-beauty moodboards alike, a softer alternative is taking over: “cherry blossom blush.”

Unlike the Barbie pink and sunburnt red shades that have been everywhere lately, this trend is all about a muted flush with cool-toned pinks. The color is desaturated and watercolor-like, creating a subtle flush instead of a statement cheek moment. In other words, blush is no longer the focal point of the makeup look.

What Is “Cherry Blossom Blush”?

Don’t get it twisted: Just because people are moving away from super bright blush blindness doesn’t mean they’re abandoning the step altogether. Cherry blossom blush is just hitting the reset button.

While TikTok has recently latched onto the more ethereal look, the soft-focus flush has long been a staple within Korean and Japanese beauty trends, according to celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. Cherry blossom blush simply puts a name to the aesthetic: delicate color that enhances the skin instead of overpowering it.

“It uses pale pinks or soft lilacs to add color to the face in the smoothest way,” says Briceno. “It’s all about softness and radiance.” Instead of draped placements and intense pigment, cherry blossom blush gets swept across the bridge of the nose and the cheeks for a diffused, almost translucent flush that lets skin peek through.

So why is the trend finally taking off stateside? Cool-toned makeup has become one of the year’s hottest looks, thanks in part to the ongoing ’90s revival. While warm coral blush can look a little out of place paired with diffused eyeliner and a muted nude lip, pale pinks and lilacs match the vibe, which is “youthful, romantic, and doll-like,” as Briceno puts it.

How To Try The Trend

To nail the muted blush look, shade selection matters most. Think pale pinks for fair skin, soft lilacs for olive undertones, and dusty mauves for deeper complexions. Whatever color you choose, the key is avoiding anything with warm tones — so forget peach, coral, or terracotta blushes.

If you still want a little saturation, Briceno suggests using cool-toned blush as a base and adding a dot of a more vivid pink onto the apples of the cheeks, “almost like the center of a cherry blossom flower.” On the other hand, mixing a liquid blush with moisturizer delivers an ultra-natural, sheer result, “similar to a watercolor effect.”

When applying, blending is key. “I like using my fingers and a medium fluffy brush to get a more skin-like finish,” Briceno says. You want the color to melt into the skin instead of sitting on top of it because, as he adds, it’s a “skin first, flush second” type of beat. At the very least, it’s a welcome break from blush blindness.