How to trick your hair into looking perfect, according to TikTok.

On TikTok, there’s a theory going viral: hair can smell fear. If you’re getting ready for a first date, for instance, you can expect to encounter lumps, bumps, and frizz, as if you’ve never styled your strands in your life. But if you’re just hanging out at home? That’s when your hair decides to be lush, bouncy, and effortlessly perfect.

Hair has a tendency to look its best when you have nowhere to be and no one to see. It’s always in those moments like when you’re about to step into the shower, climb into bed, or twist it into a claw clip that curls cascade so beautifully, you’d happily wear them on your wedding day. What gives?

Well, one TikToker may have found a way to hack the system.

Tricking Your Tresses

On Sept. 16, TikTok user @lv51732 attempted to beat her hair at its own game. In an effort to get the perfect top knot, she sneakily slipped into her robe before grabbing a hair tie. “Pretending to get in the shower before work to trick my bun into looking good on the first try,” she said.

After bending over, gathering all of her hair, and twirling it into a perfect bun, she smugly undid her robe to reveal she was already dressed for work. Take that, hair. “I’m done playing these games,” she said, before strutting off like she’d just won a battle.

The clip, which now has over 740,000 likes, clearly touches on something that rings true to so many: the less you care, the better your hair tends to look. The comments section was gagged. One person wrote, “This is girl math.” Another said, “This is the gaslighting I need.” Others admitted they felt seen: “Nobody understands how I feel right now.” And a few were downright shocked: “But… why did this actually work?”

One user had a pro tip: Don’t look in the mirror while doing it, since your hair apparently “knows” when you’re trying too hard. “Your bun saw you film this. Careful,” they quipped.

Thus emerges TikTok’s latest beauty hack: if you want a flawless updo, stop trying so hard. Throw on a robe, act like you’re about to shower, and let your hair believe you couldn’t be bothered. Sometimes the best styling trick is pretending you don’t care at all.