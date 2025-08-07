This TikTok Trend Reveals How To Look Hot In Every City

What does it take to be a “New York 10?” Or to slay the makeup game in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, or Chicago? Beauty standards vary wildly from place to place — a simple, red-lipped Parisian aesthetic would fall flat among the full-coverage “chav” style popular in some parts of the UK — and TikTok’s latest trend gives an inside scoop on the makeup vibes that rule different cities.

In the now-viral movement, creators from around the world are “getting bored” and doing their hair and makeup to match the beauty standard of their particular locale. These videos offer unique insights into how beauty trends differ across the globe. As creator @marlacatheriine, who turned herself into a “Utah 7” — complete with the state’s eponymous Utah curls — wrote in her caption, “this trend is so fun I want to see every state 🤭🤭”. Well, same.

10s Across The Board

It all starts like this: the user writes that they “got bored and decided to turn myself into a (insert city here) 10.” Then, with the song “Candy” by Foxy Brown playing in the background, they transition from a bare face to makeup that would make them a certified hottie in that location.

For many Americans, a tight-lined, grungy look in New York or a bright base and a cowboy hat in Texas is to be expected. But, users from across the globe have hopped on the trend, too, highlighting the beauty hacks and styles unique to their locale — like creator @jialliclegirl, who showed what it takes to be a China 10 with peachy blush, a sheer wash of orange-toned eyeshadow, and highlighter along her nose and cheekbones.

Meanwhile, user @mishqahp2.0 modeled the South African makeup style: a fresh-faced glow with bronzed eyeshadow.

Some creators dropped tutorials to go along with the trend. For instance, @kayla.ryann shared how she created her warm and radiant Scandinavian look. “Since Scandi girls are more blush-heavy, in my opinion, we’re going to do bronzer, then concealer, then blush last,” she explained.

Serving Looks Anywhere & Everywhere

Other users saw the trend as an opportunity to make some lighthearted jokes about their city or state’s aesthetic. When user @c0lesl4w shared her take, transitioning into a San Francisco 10, she didn’t put on any makeup — she simply dressed up in athletic tights, thick socks, and clogs, with an iced coffee as her accessory, making fun of the city’s tech startup style.

Creator @itskatesteinberg turned herself into a Jersey Shore 10, but embraced a look more fitting of the MTV reality show than any LBI bar today. Think a rather intense smoky eye, a 6-inch-tall hair poof, a very 2010s cell phone tucked into her bra, and of course, a sour grape Four Loko in her hand.

It’s all in good fun — whether the trend takes the form of a professional makeup tutorial or satire, the videos still manage to show off the culture, quirks, and beauty styles of where they’re from.