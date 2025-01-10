Fashion trends that swept the majority of 2024 included coquette bows, barrel jeans, and corpcore ‘fits. In the beauty sphere, there was the “cherry mocha girl,” ’90s-era flipped bobs, and an obsession with blush.

This is all in the rearview mirror, of course — because 2025 is now here. And, according to top celebrity hairstylists, colorists, and makeup artists, this year’s trends will be bolder, louder, and much more fun and accessible for anyone to try.

Some spoilers: Cowboy copper will be replaced by an even brighter shade of red, for one. There will be a Y2K-style bleached blonde revival. And, in the makeup realm, you can expect to see the return of one controversial brow trend (hint: it’s from the ’90s), as well as a focus on mocha tones.

For the full rundown of 2025’s biggest beauty trends to come, read on for expert predictions — straight from top celebrity glam teams. Tell your besties you heard it here first.

Makeup Trends

1. Lightweight Glam FTW

In 2025, there will be a shift towards lightweight makeup — especially using products that work double duty. Makeup artists like Ash K. Holm note that thicker products that weigh down the skin will be out.

“Lightweight, radiant products like tinted balms, hydrating foundations, and cream blushes [will be in],” says Ash K. Holm who works with celebs like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Megan Fox. Maria Jones, makeup artist and hairstylist at CoverClap, adds that multipurpose products that deliver a radiant glow with minimal effort will be major. “This can involve tinted moisturizers with SPF, lightweight concealers, and blushes that double as lip tints,” she says.

Markphong Tram, who works with Mariah Carey, says this move away from caked-on glam is inspired by cameras getting better. “As we gradually leave behind the era of heavy foundation and intense contouring, largely due to high-definition television exposing every layer of thick makeup, the demand for natural-looking skin is growing,” Tram tells Bustle.

2. Goodbye Espresso, Hello Mocha Mousse

Markphong Tram

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was the song of 2024, hence why everyone wore shades of rich brown. According to Tram, however, the color is shifting towards something lighter — think Pantone’s “mocha mousse.”

His take? A monochromatic light brown makeup look will dominate 2025. “Mocha tones are versatile, flattering, and easy to pair with any outfit, making them ideal for various occasions,” he says. “Plus, the mocha trend enhances facial definition while maintaining an understated elegance.”

3. Winged Eyeliner With An Upgrade

Winged eyeliner has been trending for years now, but in 2025, you’ll see more graphic variations. Use the trending ’60s aesthetic for inspo.

“Instead of pairing bold wings with heavy eyeshadow or voluminous lashes, the trend will emphasize simplicity,” says Tram. “Light eyeshadows with metallic hints or even a touch of highlighter will be used to subtly enhance the eyelid. Using only mascara or maybe a super natural set of lashes will replace heavy falsies, drawing more attention to the eyeliner itself.” You’ll also see lots of defined lower lashes a la Twiggy.

Small embellishments will also be key. Tram says to add one or two gemstones to eyeliner looks for a fun pop.

4. From Bushy Brows To Thin

Eyebrow trends change so often that you might as well just try to figure out what looks good on your face and stick with that. But Holm notes that thicker brows will fade away (literally) in 2025. “Thinner, sculpted brows are back, paired with softly diffused shadows and smoky, romantic eyes,” she says. You can thank models like Gabbriette Bechtel for starting the trend.

Hair Color Trends

1. Fire Engine Red

Dom Forletta, Chappell Roan’s hair and wig stylist, says non-natural colors are here to stay. “After a wave of people going natural in the last few years, I’m seeing a complete flip,” he tells Bustle. “Bold, statement-making hair colors are in. Fire red could absolutely be the next cowboy copper — it’s fiery, daring, and instantly elevates any look.”

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko, who recently launched a line of hair care products called Laura Polko Los Angeles, says red tones will also make their way into highlights and lowlights for 2025. “This year, we’ll see a shift toward warmer dark shades — tones with subtle warmth or red undertones that we might have previously shied away from,” she says. “These shades can add a soft, pretty touch to the hair without feeling overly dark.”

2. A Y2K Bleach Revival

In addition to fire engine red, Forletta says bleached blonde will be back. This is not only due to Y2K continuing to trend into 2025, but also to the fact that “people want to stand out,” says Forletta. “Hair is becoming a key way to do that.”

3. From Balayage To Ombré

Both Brendnetta Ashley, hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Professional Ambassador, and Tylor Johnson, colorist and founder of Nous Haircare, predict a shift from balayage to the return of ombré. That’s largely because it’s low-maintenance, says Ashley. “To make it current, it will have more of a blend instead of a hard line of demarcation,” she notes. Johnson agrees, adding there will be a smooth transition between shades, often with a focus on natural sun-kissed or balayage-like effects.

Hairstyle Trends

1. Vibrant Hair Accessories

Rogerio Cavalcante, owner and stylist The Second Floor Salon, says hair accessories will be trending in full force. “Think playful pieces like chic headscarves for a touch of elegance,” he says. Also big? French combs and ultra-wide headbands. His take? They give you an instant fashion edge while making your hair look done up.

2. Long, Untouched Hair

Forletta says 2025 will be all about long, untouched hair. “I’ve noticed more clients opting out of regular cuts, letting their hair grow out naturally into these unpolished, free-flowing looks,” he tells Bustle. “People are wanting ridiculously long hair. This speaks to a broader craving for effortlessness, embracing texture and movement over structured styles.”

3. Embracing Natural Textures

According to Johnson, you’ll see a shift away from heavily styled, sleek hair. “Curls and waves are taking center stage as 2025 moves towards more natural, lived-in curls,” he says. “We’re already seeing non-heat styling curls trend on TikTok, and this movement will build off of that — emphasizing healthy, frizz-friendly curls in all shapes and sizes.”