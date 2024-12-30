TikTok’s “Red Lip Theory” May Be The Easiest Beauty Hack Of All

Old Hollywood starlets like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and Sophia Loren all seemed to have one thing in common: a beautiful red lip. And just like a classic set of bold red nails, there is nothing quite as glamorous and sultry as a scarlet-painted pout.

Often, red lip moments are paired with pretty flushed cheeks, flirtatiously fluttering lashes, and maybe some sparkling eyeshadow — though TikTok has a theory that stripping everything away and letting your red lipstick take center stage is the secret to a glowing complexion.

The “Red Lipstick Theory”

For those on BeautyTok, you may have heard the latest viral sound from influencer and beauty educator Alexis Androulakis (who is part of the glam-loving duo The Lipstick Lesbians).

“If you are wearing nothing on your face, nothing but a red lipstick, your skin will look more even because you’ve drawn people’s attention to the red lip,” Androulakis says in the buzzy audio. “It’s that simple.”

An increasing number of creators are testing the theory by applying red lipstick without any other makeup on, including big names like Meredith Duxbury, Mikayla Nogueira, and Kensington Tillo. There are currently over 2,600 videos accompanying the 10-second sound — and most seem to be fans of the results.

Wearing a bold red lip is a classic look, sure — but does wearing it alone really change the appearance of your complexion, too?

The Verdict

Put simply: the “red lipstick theory” is essentially a distraction technique. Luckily, there may be at least some validity to the claims.

“I don’t know if I fully agree with the theory that only wearing red lipstick will make your skin look more even and blemish-free,” Sil Bruinsma, a New York-based celebrity makeup artist, tells Bustle. “I do know that nothing brightens a face as much as simply applying a swipe of red lipstick. Doing this on bare skin makes the look feel effortless and chic.”

How To Perfect The Look

For those looking to test out the theory, there are two pro tips to keep in mind: have a solid skin prep routine and choose the right shade of red lipstick.

“For my favorite bare skin beauty prep, I start with Peach & Lily Lazy Day All-In-One Moisture Pads to brighten and wake up the skin,” says Bruinsma. He then recommends going in with your fave serum and moisturizer for a luminous, hydrated base.

Note that not all red lipsticks will yield the same results. “Generally, a red lip with blue undertones will brighten [the skin] and is easier to pull off than an orange-red or a true red,” he says. “There are many great red lipsticks, but the one I have used the most over the years has to be MAC Ruby Woo. It’s the perfect matte blue-red.”

Hello, quick-and-easy makeup looks to come.