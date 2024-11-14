When present in a perfume, tobacco notes can feel just as warm as slipping into your lover’s vintage leather jacket — even if the smell of cigarettes isn’t for you. And especially for winter 2025, a smoke-filled unisex scent can elevate your aura in unexpected ways.

In perfumery, tobacco can have different complexities. In general, the note can often be described as woody, smoky, and spiced — making it a staple in men’s perfumes. These days, however, the fragrance world is leaning into genderless creations, with the traditionally masculine scent more frequently making its way into the women’s market.

Just in time for winter, Victoria Beckham released her latest perfume — 21:50 Rêverie — which uses the power of tobacco leaves to embolden its raw vanilla heart. Jackie Aina, an OG beauty influencer turned FORVR Mood brand founder, also launched a tobacco-spiked perfume with NDA, albeit more comforting and floral in comparison. Essentially, when a fragrance carries the essence of tobacco, it results in a scent that lasts long after the first spritz.

Here, get in on the rising trend with 14 tobacco perfumes that are beautifully smoky and seductive.

1 The Intense Honeyed Tobacco KAYALI OUDGASM TOBACCO OUD | 04 Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $140 See On Sephora OUDGASM TOBACCO OUD by Kayali is a bold blend of honeyed tobacco, woody oud, juicy mandarin, and spicy saffron, all of which work together to create a powerful, long-lasting aroma.

2 The Smoky Vanilla 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum Victoria Beckham Beauty $290 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie is a deep, dark, and sultry vanilla perfume that’s enhanced with the decadent juice of plums and the smokiness of tobacco leaves.

3 The Luxuriously Spiced Pick Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Sephora $300 See On Sephora Make a luxurious statement with Tobacco Vanille, a spiced woody fragrance that features creamy Tonka bean, cocoa, tobacco leaves, and fiery ginger notes.

4 The Comforting Floral FORVR Mood NDA Eau de Parfum Sephora $79 See On Sephora NDA is an unexpected bouquet brimming with the comforting aromas of tobacco flower, vanilla bean, and subtly spiced rum.

5 The Rum-Spiked Tobacco Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA' Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Sephora $165 See On Sephora Jazz Club immediately whisks you away to a dimly lit, smoke-filled room that’s elegant and enchanting, with familiar notes of tobacco leaf, pink pepper, rum, and vanilla.

6 The Smoky Citrus Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Extrait de Parfum Bloomingdale's $375 See On Bloomingdale's For those who are missing the warmth of the sun come wintertime, Tobacco Mandarin is a bright citrus perfume that features notes of leather, cumin, oud, and sandalwood.

7 The Worn Leather Scent Vegan Leather Jacket Perfume Lush $130 See On Lush Inspired by the timelessly chic wardrobe staple, Vegan Leather Jacket smells of heady tobacco, Tonka bean, clove, and grounded vetiver.

8 The Transportive Tobacco Rose Bull's Blood Imaginary Authors $115 See On Imaginary Authors Bull's Blood is a transportive perfume inspired by the story of two passionate lovers in Spain with its notes of geranium, Spanish rose, patchouli, black musk, and tobacco.

10 The Red-Hot Bourbon Perfume KILIAN Paris Smoking Hot Sephora $295 See On Sephora Smoking Hot is a complex fragrance that lingers on the skin with its blend of apple hookah flavor, vanilla bourbon, tobacco, and heated cinnamon bark.

11 The Earthy Flower Garden TOCCA Lucia Eau de Parfum Ulta $86 See On Ulta Inspired by a flower garden in the Italian countryside, Lucia delights the senses with the lush scents of lemon, mandarin, fig, rose water, cedarwood, and tobacco.

12 The Decadently Lush Tobacco Guerlain Tobacco Honey Eau de Parfum Saks Fifth Avenue $395 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Tobacco Honey is just as rich and luxe as it sounds, with added notes of Tonka, clove, sandalwood, and oud that leave a sensuous trail wherever you roam.

13 The Warm Amber Gourmand Tobacolor Eau de Parfum Dior $450 See On Dior Update your vanity with Tobacolor, a collection-worthy perfume that perfectly marries the aromas of amber, plum, and tobacco.