14 Tobacco Perfumes That’ll Warm Your Winter Fragrance Wardrobe
Smoky and sultry.
When present in a perfume, tobacco notes can feel just as warm as slipping into your lover’s vintage leather jacket — even if the smell of cigarettes isn’t for you. And especially for winter 2025, a smoke-filled unisex scent can elevate your aura in unexpected ways.
In perfumery, tobacco can have different complexities. In general, the note can often be described as woody, smoky, and spiced — making it a staple in men’s perfumes. These days, however, the fragrance world is leaning into genderless creations, with the traditionally masculine scent more frequently making its way into the women’s market.
Just in time for winter, Victoria Beckham released her latest perfume — 21:50 Rêverie — which uses the power of tobacco leaves to embolden its raw vanilla heart. Jackie Aina, an OG beauty influencer turned FORVR Mood brand founder, also launched a tobacco-spiked perfume with NDA, albeit more comforting and floral in comparison. Essentially, when a fragrance carries the essence of tobacco, it results in a scent that lasts long after the first spritz.
Here, get in on the rising trend with 14 tobacco perfumes that are beautifully smoky and seductive.
1The Intense Honeyed Tobacco
OUDGASM TOBACCO OUD by Kayali is a bold blend of honeyed tobacco, woody oud, juicy mandarin, and spicy saffron, all of which work together to create a powerful, long-lasting aroma.
2The Smoky Vanilla
21:50 Rêverie is a deep, dark, and sultry vanilla perfume that’s enhanced with the decadent juice of plums and the smokiness of tobacco leaves.
3The Luxuriously Spiced Pick
Make a luxurious statement with Tobacco Vanille, a spiced woody fragrance that features creamy Tonka bean, cocoa, tobacco leaves, and fiery ginger notes.
4The Comforting Floral
NDA is an unexpected bouquet brimming with the comforting aromas of tobacco flower, vanilla bean, and subtly spiced rum.
5The Rum-Spiked Tobacco
Jazz Club immediately whisks you away to a dimly lit, smoke-filled room that’s elegant and enchanting, with familiar notes of tobacco leaf, pink pepper, rum, and vanilla.
6The Smoky Citrus
For those who are missing the warmth of the sun come wintertime, Tobacco Mandarin is a bright citrus perfume that features notes of leather, cumin, oud, and sandalwood.
7The Worn Leather Scent
Inspired by the timelessly chic wardrobe staple, Vegan Leather Jacket smells of heady tobacco, Tonka bean, clove, and grounded vetiver.
8The Transportive Tobacco Rose
Bull's Blood is a transportive perfume inspired by the story of two passionate lovers in Spain with its notes of geranium, Spanish rose, patchouli, black musk, and tobacco.
9The Beautifully Sheer Tobacco
With its jasmine, tobacco, and coriander notes, Rebecca Minkoff smells soft, seductive, and fiercely feminine.
10The Red-Hot Bourbon Perfume
Smoking Hot is a complex fragrance that lingers on the skin with its blend of apple hookah flavor, vanilla bourbon, tobacco, and heated cinnamon bark.
11The Earthy Flower Garden
Inspired by a flower garden in the Italian countryside, Lucia delights the senses with the lush scents of lemon, mandarin, fig, rose water, cedarwood, and tobacco.
12The Decadently Lush Tobacco
Tobacco Honey is just as rich and luxe as it sounds, with added notes of Tonka, clove, sandalwood, and oud that leave a sensuous trail wherever you roam.
13The Warm Amber Gourmand
Update your vanity with Tobacolor, a collection-worthy perfume that perfectly marries the aromas of amber, plum, and tobacco.
14The Woody Floral Bouquet
There is only one word to describe the beauty of tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom, tobacco, and Tonka bean notes coming together in one perfume: Gorgeous!