As travel season shifts into full swing, it’s inevitable for your mind to set sail to exotic destinations across the globe. Whether you're meandering through Palermo's cobbled lanes or sneaking away to the Swiss Alps, selecting the right makeup essentials is crucial for any jet-setting escapade.

Before you can lounge, there's one travel woe all beauty lovers must deal with: the dreaded "flight face." Prolonged hours spent in a dry, pressurized cabin and varying climates can sap the life from your skin, making pre-flight hydration a must for a radiant arrival.

While many folks wrestle with paring down their makeup stash to TSA-approved sizes, other frequent flyers cling to their tried-and-true beauty favorites — think a high-protection SPF 50+ stick for UV-heavy days and a hydrating mask for spontaneous hotel spa indulgences.

In anticipation of your upcoming European jaunts (or otherwise), Bustle connected with seven seasoned globetrotters and content creators who excel at airborne beauty. Keep reading for their top travel tips, must-have products, and secrets to landing with a camera-ready glow.

Serena Goh, New York City-Based Travel, Food, & Lifestyle Creator

What is your top travel beauty hack?

I tend to do a lot of pre-trip beauty rituals. I like to get a lash lift and tint, my eyebrows laminated and tinted, lymphatic drainage [massage], my skin exfoliated and soft — I swear by the NERRĀ Bathhouse Ritual — and a hard gel manicure and a gel pedicure. Having this all done before a trip ensures that I look and feel my best so I can focus on the moment.

How do you ensure your skin looks good post-flight?

Before my flight, I typically double-cleanse my skin and apply moisturizer. If it’s a day flight, I'll also apply sunscreen. The Beauty of Joseon, Matte SPF50+ Sun Stick is ideal for travel and continual re-application — I never leave the house with it. Once I'm in the air, I cleanse my skin again and apply a mask like the Cle de Peau Brightening Mask Treatment Supreme.

These last few trips I’ve been packing a small pot of the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 242 which I apply under my sunblock. I also think a few spritzes of Superegg Kind Atmosphere Biome Mist always does the trick to refresh my skin.

I also travel with supplements like Nigma Talib’s Super Vitamin C Cocktail and AG1 travel packs, which I take during the flight.

What beauty products do you never travel without?

All I pack is concealer, blush, and lip liner. My favorites include the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer because it’s a small stick and easy to blend with my fingers. I love the PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Cream Blush: Legendary Glow Color Balm in Divine Rose. And I’ve been gatekeeping this for over 10 years, but Paris Berlin makes my favorite that I carry everywhere with me.

Micaéla Verrelien, Fashion, Beauty, & Lifestyle Creator

What beauty products do you always have with you when flying?

Hydration is my top priority when flying, both before and after the flight. I start with Chanel's Le Lift Eye Patches to keep my under eyes looking fresh and awake. Then I use Philosophy’s Glow Moisturizer, which gives my skin that perfect bounce. Guerlain’s Youth Water Oil adds an incredible glow before I seal everything in with moisturizer. Finally, Caudalie’s Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist is a must — I use it before, during, and after the flight to keep my skin refreshed and deeply hydrated throughout the journey.

How do you ensure your hair looks good post-flight?

If I’m traveling I make sure my hair is in braids so I don't have to worry about it. I love knotless braided moments. Your hair will look great before, during, and after the flight... trust me.

What is your top travel beauty hack?

Always have your Fenty Beauty Blotting Powder ready. You never know when you're going to want to take a memorable photo during your travels and this will keep you looking stunning.

Christina Nadin, Model & Creator

What beauty products do you never travel without?

Gua sha, hand sanitizer, a thick lip balm — I love the Dr. Lipp Nipple Balm — and my rosewater spray. I spray this over 50 times during a flight to keep my face fresh.

My skin gets super dry on flights so I love to lather my face in U Beauty’s Super Hydrator or a thick face oil.

How do you ensure your hair looks good post-flight?

I will never leave the house without my Bahay Kubo scrunchies and headbands. These are my life savers. When I fly, I put my hair in a bun, tie it with my Bahay Kubo Silk Scrunchie, and then put a headband over my hairline. When I land, I take them out and my hair is as voluminous and bouncy as if I just got out of the salon.

What is your top travel beauty hack?

I always bring a Barefoot Dreams blanket and a silk eye mask. Most of my flights are long-haul, so I need to get my beauty sleep.

Meeka Hossain, Los Angeles-Based Model & Creator

What beauty products do you always have with you when flying?

Before a flight, I always apply Chanel hand cream. On the flight, I always have Summer Fridays Lip Balm to keep my lips hydrated and at least one colored lip gloss for when I land like the one from Hourglass in Trace.

On longer flights, I like to use Augustinus Bader eye patches, and I finish off with a spritz of Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist to look rested and refreshed when I arrive.

How do you ensure your hair looks good post-flight?

I always pack the Oribe Teasing Brush to tame any flyaways and keep a sleek, slicked-back look when I land. Keeping my hair out of my face makes traveling much easier and more comfortable.

What is your top travel beauty hack?

I love packing multi-use makeup products. Instead of eyeshadow palettes that can break during travel, I grab eyeshadow sticks like those from Bobbi Brown and Violette_FR. They're durable and easy to use. Another fave is the Chanel highlighter sticks, which I use as eyeshadow, highlighter, and blush.

Coco Bassey, NYC-Based Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer

How do you keep your skin looking fresh when flying?

I start with Neutrogena makeup remover wipes for a quick and easy cleanse on the flight. After that, I reach for a moisturizing cream like Crème de La Mer, Dior Prestige La Crème, La Prairie Skin Caviar, or Summer Fridays Jet Lag. These are perfect for replenishing my skin’s moisture after using the wipes or for freshening up right after the flight. I also always bring my Slip silk sleep mask. It helps me rest well, so I arrive feeling refreshed.

What beauty products do you never travel without?

Besides the moisturizers I mentioned, I bring my Kevyn Aucoin Eyebrow Pencil, Dior Le Baume for my hands, and Makeup by Mario’s MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum.

What is your top travel beauty hack?

Stay hydrated — bring your own bottle of water onto the plane because the in-flight cups are tiny. And even if you forget everything else, bring a moisturizer and lip balm so you can avoid skin dryness from the airplane air. Also, dress comfortably, but not too shlubby — if you look your best, you'll feel your best.

Bec Dolan, Personal Trainer & Wellness Influencer

What beauty products do you always have with you when flying?

I arrive at the airport with minimal makeup — just tinted SPF, blush, and oil lip gloss. Once on the plane, I clean my face with a wipe, spritz hypochlorous acid face mist — I love Magic Molecule — apply The Serum by Timeline, and layer more face mist. I either use the Korean collagen mask from Sungboon or the Laneige Sleep Mask for a bouncy, dewy finish.

About 30 minutes before landing, I wipe off my mask, use the ZIIP Halo device to sculpt and glow, follow with a terahertz gua sha, apply serum and mist, then finish with tinted SPF, Youthforia BYO Blush Oil, Urban Decay Brow Slick, Lumify eye drops, and IDUN Minerals Vatn Volume Mascara.

How do you ensure your hair looks good post-flight?

I either style it pre-flight and secure it in a claw clip or, if I have time to wash it later, I slick it back with oil during the flight for a chic, easy-to-refresh look.

What’s your top travel beauty tip?

I start hydrating the morning of the flight and keep drinking throughout. Pre-flight, I also try to fit in a workout and do an "everything shower."

Rebecca Vanyo, Haute Couture Collector & Content Creator

What beauty products do you always have with you when flying?

I always pack Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, travel-size Neutrogena facial wipes, and Neo Cutis Bio Cream Moisturizer, which works great for both face and hands without pilling under makeup. I also bring Systane eye drops to use throughout the flight and Lumify to counteract redness before landing.

I rely on Skin Better’s tinted sunscreen compact for UV protection, even in the air. Lastly, I pack a travel toothbrush and toothpaste and use filtered water from a bottle instead of the airplane bathroom water to brush my teeth. I don't apply facial products during the flight unless my skin feels parched.

How do you ensure your hair looks good post-flight?

I like to get a blowout before I leave.

What is your top travel beauty hack?

My nighttime routine for plump, dewy skin starts with applying MG-EXO Skin Exosomes by DP Dermaceuticals. I use a 0.25mm dermaroller to work them into my skin. Then, I apply a hyaluronic acid sheet mask followed by the SkinMedica TNS Advanced Serum to enhance the absorption of growth factors. In the morning, I use SkinMedica TNS serum, Neocutis Bio Cream, and IT Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Tinted Sunscreen for a post-facial glow.

For my body, I use Cecily Braden’s Lymphatic Brushes with Clarins Body Fit Cream to stimulate my lymphatic system.