Ever since her iconic debut on the carpeted steps of the 2024 Met Gala in that viral “sands of time” inspired gown, Tyla has established herself as one of the best-dressed celebs at similarly star-studded events — and her most recent evening out at the 2024 BET Awards was no different.

On June 30, Tyla attended the event for the first time in her career — and took to the stage to perform. Before the night was over, the South Africa pop star walked away with the awards for Best New Artist *and* Best International Act.

While the still-rising singer was draped in a skin-baring Versace dress and $230,000 worth of natural diamonds from Jared Atelier, it was her glowing glam and beautifully braided strands that took cetner stage.

Here,makeup artist Matthew Fishman gives Bustle the tea on what it’s like getting ready with Tyla, the exact Charlotte Tilbury products that were used to create her most recent look, and more.

What was the inspiration behind Tyla’s look for the BET Awards?

For the red carpet, I wanted skin perfecting, minimal makeup. She is a glowy angel, so enhancing her natural features is always my go-to.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

We kept the complexion natural and [radiant], with a super defined lip and sharp winged eyeliner to enhance those features.

What are the standout products you used for the look?

We prepped the skin with Charlotte’s Magic Cream to ensure that it was super hydrated before makeup — I never skip this step!

For Tyla’s complexion, I used the brand’s new Unreal Skin Foundation. I love that minimal, skin focused look and this was perfect to instantly give Tyla a smooth, soft-focused glow while still providing buildable coverage for the carpet.

To emphasize the eye, I used Feline Flick eyeliner in Panther to create a sharp wing. The lip is super defined with Pillow Talk Intense Lip Cheat with Pillow Talk Plumpgasm on top for a full, high shine look.

What's it like glamming up Tyla before a red-carpet event?

It’s always different, but Tyla loves Chipotle — so it’s usually barbacoa tacos with [South African] Amapiano music playing in the background.

What's your best tip for keeping makeup from melting off before a red carpet?

I always make sure to properly prep my clients’ skin before glam to ensure it lasts — Magic Water Cream is a must in my kit for this.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

I also love using makeup with skincare in it, to ensure the skin is hydrated even in the warmer months so that it feels weightless on the skin — which is why I opted for Unreal Skin Foundation. And of course, no red carpet look is complete without Charlotte’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. It’s always in my kit — it keeps glam locked in all night.

What products do you send Tyla with for touch ups before the BET Awards?

I never let any of my clients leave for a red carpet without Airbrush Flawless Finish powder and their lip combo. [For the BET Awards], I sent Tyla off with Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Intense and Pillow Talk Plumpgasm in Medium/Deep.