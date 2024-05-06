It’s the first Monday in May, which means that fashion’s biggest night out — the 2024 Met Gala, of course — is upon us.

This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” was inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, and celebrities channeled the seasonally-appropriate vibes into some seriously jaw-dropping beauty looks.

In this case, florals for spring really do feel groundbreaking thanks to the statement-making, avant-garde glam that A-listers brought to the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the best hair and makeup looks of the night, and get ready for enough inspo to last you until the next time your favorite stars are back on New York’s chicest steps.

Zendaya’s Gothic ’20s Makeup Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya knows how to shut down a red carpet, and she did *not* disappoint at this year’s Met Gala. With pencil-thin brows and a sultry burgundy color palette, she wore ’20s-esque makeup with an unexpected gothic twist.

Emma Chamberlain’s Grunge Glam Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Recently, Emma Chamberlain told Bustle that she’s “going through a weird goth phase” — and it seems her infatuation with sultry grunge glamour has reached an all-time high at this year’s Met.

Ashley Graham’s Spiked Bangs Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Ashley Graham wore understated makeup on the Met's steps, allowing the focus to be on her spiked midi bangs and curve-sculpting black gown.

Jennifer Lopez’s Tousled Topknot John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images While Jennifer Lopez’s glittering gown was decadently structured, her caramel-colored hair was styled in an undone topknot with intentional texture. More to come...