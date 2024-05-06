Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s the first Monday in May, which means that fashion’s biggest night out — the 2024 Met Gala, of course — is upon us.
This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” was inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, and celebrities channeled the seasonally-appropriate vibes into some seriously jaw-dropping beauty looks.
In this case, florals for spring really do feel groundbreaking thanks to the statement-making, avant-garde glam that A-listers brought to the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see the best hair and makeup looks of the night, and get ready for enough inspo to last you until the next time your favorite stars are back on New York’s chicest steps.