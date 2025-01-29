Although you never need an excuse to change up your nails, holidays always offer a compelling reason to do so (because who doesn’t love a festive set?). With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s prime time for a chic fresh manicure — regardless of whether you're planning to spend it with your partner, your BFFs, or alone with some relaxing self-care.

From soft pastel hues to bold crimson and everything in between, this year’s Valentine’s Day nail trends come in all forms, proving you’re not stuck with a basic mani. Sure, the holiday typically inspires a slew of heart decals and an on-theme color palette, but the inspiration runs aplenty for those who are looking to go outside of the box. (Although to be clear: Hearts, red nail polish, and pink accents will always be a V-day classic you can’t go wrong with.)

Think minimalist with a pop of gold foil or a modern twist on classic French tips. Whether you're looking for something edgy or soft and sweet, there’s a nail design for every personality and vibe.

Below, find the sweetest Valentine’s Day 2025 nail trends that are sure to make your heart skip a beat.

1 Chrome Hearts @jessicawashick Hearts, but make it chrome. This metallic set has a futuristic vibe by way of chrome tips and silver heart decals that are simply everything — ideal for those who want Valentine’s Day nails without being too explicit with the inspo behind their set.

2 Red Nails With A Twist @nailartbyqueenie So, you want red nails without settling for a plain manicure? This set features a sleek and stylish "half-moon" design, where the glossy red polish is shaped into a sharp almond style that leaves the crescent-shaped area near the cuticle unpainted. The end result? A chic and modern contrast.

3 Rhinestone Peek-A-Boo Nails @tombachik These are a treat for your eyes only — or those that come close enough to touch. Take inspo from J.Lo’s set of peek-a-boo nails featuring rhinestones placed on the inside of long tips. Talk about a sexy little secret to keep for yourself.

4 Pink Cat-Eye Set @heygreatnails For pink lovers craving something edgier this Valentine’s Day, try this stunning magnetic mani. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet and bold, making it a standout alternative to a classic rose-colored set.

5 Dipped In Gold @wiinoshop Gold foil is an accent design that’s surprisingly easy to recreate at home and looks salon-worthy every time. Add gold foil around the nail corners on a neutral base to create a cool geometric shape.

6 Strawberry Glazed Donut @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber cemented the icon legacy of “glazed donut nails” forever. This pinky pearlescent set is simply stunning and works for V-Day and beyond.

7 Minimalist Skittles Nails @thehangedit Mismatched, colorful nails — dubbed “Skittles nails” — are one of the biggest trends right now. This minimalist set includes pink, blue, green, red, and yellow hearts for a playful and festive twist.

8 Maximalist V-Day-Coded Design @ tamaminails This mismatched set has a little of everything: hearts, metallic accents, and gems, making it Valentine’s Day-coded without being literal.

9 Watercolor Nails @kimkimnails The color palette of the season is calling. This mix of lavender, orange, green, blue, and pink come together to create the most beautiful watercolor effect.