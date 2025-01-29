Nails
10 Valentine’s Day Nail Ideas That Are Chic, Not Cheugy
These manis will give you heart eyes.
Although you never need an excuse to change up your nails, holidays always offer a compelling reason to do so (because who doesn’t love a festive set?). With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s prime time for a chic fresh manicure — regardless of whether you're planning to spend it with your partner, your BFFs, or alone with some relaxing self-care.
From soft pastel hues to bold crimson and everything in between, this year’s Valentine’s Day nail trends come in all forms, proving you’re not stuck with a basic mani. Sure, the holiday typically inspires a slew of heart decals and an on-theme color palette, but the inspiration runs aplenty for those who are looking to go outside of the box. (Although to be clear: Hearts, red nail polish, and pink accents will always be a V-day classic you can’t go wrong with.)
Think minimalist with a pop of gold foil or a modern twist on classic French tips. Whether you're looking for something edgy or soft and sweet, there’s a nail design for every personality and vibe.
Below, find the sweetest Valentine’s Day 2025 nail trends that are sure to make your heart skip a beat.
1Chrome Hearts
Hearts, but make it chrome. This metallic set has a futuristic vibe by way of chrome tips and silver heart decals that are simply everything — ideal for those who want Valentine’s Day nails without being too explicit with the inspo behind their set.
2Red Nails With A Twist
So, you want red nails without settling for a plain manicure? This set features a sleek and stylish "half-moon" design, where the glossy red polish is shaped into a sharp almond style that leaves the crescent-shaped area near the cuticle unpainted. The end result? A chic and modern contrast.
3Rhinestone Peek-A-Boo Nails
These are a treat for your eyes only — or those that come close enough to touch. Take inspo from J.Lo’s set of peek-a-boo nails featuring rhinestones placed on the inside of long tips. Talk about a sexy little secret to keep for yourself.
4Pink Cat-Eye Set
For pink lovers craving something edgier this Valentine’s Day, try this stunning magnetic mani. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet and bold, making it a standout alternative to a classic rose-colored set.
5Dipped In Gold
Gold foil is an accent design that’s surprisingly easy to recreate at home and looks salon-worthy every time. Add gold foil around the nail corners on a neutral base to create a cool geometric shape.
6Strawberry Glazed Donut
Hailey Bieber cemented the icon legacy of “glazed donut nails” forever. This pinky pearlescent set is simply stunning and works for V-Day and beyond.
7Minimalist Skittles Nails
Mismatched, colorful nails — dubbed “Skittles nails” — are one of the biggest trends right now. This minimalist set includes pink, blue, green, red, and yellow hearts for a playful and festive twist.
8Maximalist V-Day-Coded Design
This mismatched set has a little of everything: hearts, metallic accents, and gems, making it Valentine’s Day-coded without being literal.
9Watercolor Nails
The color palette of the season is calling. This mix of lavender, orange, green, blue, and pink come together to create the most beautiful watercolor effect.
10Tiny Gold Hearts
Add some sparkle with tiny gold hearts on a nude base set. Though simple in design, it looks so effortlessly sophisticated.