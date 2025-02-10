Even if you don’t plan on celebrating a holiday, you can still show some festive spirit through your style. For Valentine’s Day, you can sport a sweet pink skirt suit, rock a bold red lip, or accessorize with a heart-shaped handbag. Or you can go for an on-theme manicure.

Unlike Christmas or Halloween, which have a ton of nail decal options (from snowmen to skeletons), V-Day is largely represented by hearts and a two-color palette. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with your nails for the occasion.

While you can go with metallic chrome hearts, pink cat-eye tips, a rosy glazed doughnut mani, or watercolor-style art, you can’t beat a classic: the French manicure.

Traditionally, the nail design — which has been around since the 1970s — features a neutral, skin tone-matching base and crispy white tips. However, as trends shift, it’s clear the blueprint is an excellent foundation for really doing whatever your heart desires. And that includes working as a base for your V-Day nails.

For some inspo, scroll through to find 12 chic French tip Valentine’s Day nail ideas ahead of the holiday.

1 Vibrant Pink Matte French Mani @gabyhodgesnails Swap the signature white tips and glossy finish of a traditional French manicure for pops of bright pink, sweet scribbles, and a matte top coat for a set that makes a statement.

2 Red Metallic Hearts @bvchkim For a classic French manicure with a slight Valentine’s Day spin, go with pale pink polish topped with metallic red hearts.

3 Pink On Pink On Pink @nailssbylvurv With a translucent base adorned with tiny hearts, your V-Day set can look like a mini work of art.

4 Chrome Micro Frenchies @nails.by.iz_ The micro French design looks fab on short nails — especially when topped with a metallic glaze finish.

5 Romantic Florals @bees.knees.nails Hearts may be the go-to nail art design for V-Day, but ivory French tips with pastel florals add instant romantic flair.

6 Ombre French Manicure @heygreatnails Go for an ombré design that blends a creamy white tip into a pink base. Top it with some red smooch marks for a mani you’ll love.

7 Red Ribbons @cherrybombnailss Coquette girlies will appreciate this take on the design, featuring red bows and micro red hearts along the tips.

8 Black & White Hearts @monika__nails Red and pink not your vibe? Try neutrals like white and black to craft a heart-embellished French manicure that’s subtle but sweet.

9 Pink 3D Almond French Tips @nailedby.yvonne Lip-shaped nail art, 3D silver bows, and hearts make this maximalist V-Day design a total standout.

10 Blinged-Out Hearts @artdecom White French tips with pink hearts and crystal bling can take this beloved silhouette to new heights.

11 Red Micro Frenchies @matejanova Ask your nail artist for a red micro-French manicure and tiny heart placements for a minimalist mani with a hint of holiday.