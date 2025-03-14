Vanessa Hudgens, a veritable nail art queen, recently showed off a very on-trend “moto-boho” manicure. And, given that the aesthetic has taken over both TikTok and fashion month, flowy frocks and earth tones are everywhere. So it’s perfect timing for The Princess Switch star to ignite a way to rock the look on your fingertips.

Inspired by the tiger’s eye gemstone, her latest mani is a multidimensional take on the reddish-brown rock. The result is a unique nail concept that brings together the best of both worlds: neutral and glam.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Tiger’s Eye Nails

On March 12, Hudgens posted her mani to her Instagram Story with the caption: “POV — you’re obsessed with stones and making your nails match them.” In the photo, she shows off the chrome-like copper-colored mani next to one of her own tiger’s eye gemstones (crystal girlies rise up), proving how realistic her nail art is.

She credited celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt for the look — a pro she regularly collaborates with on fun manicures. In fact, this isn’t the first time the two created a nail design inspired by a crystal.

On Feb. 5, Ganzorigt posted Hudgens’ opalescent silver “moonstone” nails on her Instagram, which reflected different hues depending on the lighting.

Clearly, the High School Musical alum loves precious stones — and they make for stunning mani inspo.

Moto-Boho Is So Back

The clean girl look is being overshadowed by high-impact fashion and beauty, hence the rise of edgy materials and colors. Just look at Saint Laurent, Chloe, and Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 shows as proof. From sheer textures on classic silhouettes to chrome detailing, the moto-boho trend from the 2010s is so back — and it’s extending to your nails.

With earthy neutral shades and silky styles dominating your feeds, look to none other than the queen of Coachella for mani inspo. Hudgens’ tiger’s eye set inventively takes the neutral brown hue (which was Pantone’s 2025 color of the year, BTW) and gives it dimension with the burnished red tones and cat-eye style chrome finish.

If the tiger’s eye isn’t your vibe, you can always reference a different crystal for your next nail design. Whatever gemstone you go with, know that Hudgens has solidified crystal-inspired manis as the ultimate moto-boho nail trend.