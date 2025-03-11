Paris Fashion Week saw all the other cities bringing out their chicest nip-baring looks this Fall/Winter 2025 season and said, “Hold my beer.”

Over the past couple of years, shows have gotten nipplier and nipplier, fully embracing bodily autonomy. But even the most risqué cities and seasons included a combination of contemporary designers, which tend to be more daring, and a handful of heritage brands, which err on the conservative side. Paris, however, was a revelation.

For one week, the French capital churned out the sheerest shows resulting in the nippliest season of all time. Valentino, who’s long been an advocate of freeing the nip, led the scantily clothed charge. A slew of luxury houses followed suit and joined in on the see-through trend including Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Chloé. Ahead, you’ll find the nippliest moments from Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season. What a way to end fashion month.

Valentino

In 2022, Valentino inadvertently became the modern-day bastion of the free-the-nip movement after Florence Pugh wore a bubblegum pink dress and consequently got criticized for it by internet trolls. (Like a champ, she handled it swimmingly.)

Years later, even with a new creative director (Alessandro Michele), the brand is still leading the see-through revolution with the dreamiest pieces. One in particular was both daring and coquette — a lace gown with tiered ruffles and black bows.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dior

Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, is no stranger to controversial trends. After all, her past shows introduced the divisive Miss Dior graffiti collection and, more recently, a sneaker-gladiator-boot hybrid.

This season, however, she harkened to another divisive trend when she sent the most diaphanous dresses (with matching sheer undies) down the runway.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coperni

If Coperni staged their last show at Disneyland Paris, this season, they went utterly NSFD (Not Safe For Disney). Peep the ultra-long mesh top over a slip skirt, topped with a boxy blazer.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

Dark romance permeated Alexander McQueen’s show; even the most daring looks held a whiff of fantasy. Case in point: this decadent lace look with a Victorian era-esque ruffly collar.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Isabel Marant

Sheer isn’t just reserved for gowns. Isabel Marant made the look utterly wearable when a model strutted in a mesh top tucked into office-appropriate trousers. Corp sleaze, anyone?

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zimmermann

Zimmermann merged its beachy sensibilities with the decidedly daring trend in a tiered crochet dress. Can anyone else see this on The White Lotus?

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Chloé

The revival of the 2005-era Chloé Paddington bag wasn’t the only exciting part of the brand’s runway. If there was ever any doubt as to the return of the free-spirit aesthetic, all the dreamy lace looks — which also happened to be sheer — should prove otherwise.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

After Brat Summer and Elphaba Winter™, green still isn’t going anywhere. Roberto Cavalli pushed the verdant agenda in a lush green embroidered lace gown with a deep plunging neckline. Peep the model’s bag: also green.