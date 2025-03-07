Kendall Jenner wears many hats: model, entrepreneur, reality TV star, etc. Throughout her ever-changing careers, she’s racked up plenty of fashion knowledge along the way. So it comes as no surprise that the 818 Tequila founder took her learned expertise to FWRD, where she was named creative director in September 2021.

Not only does Jenner curate her favorite high-end attire and accessories regularly for her own edit on the e-tailor’s website, but she models her selections and even helps direct the campaigns herself. In her newest campaign image for FWRD, Jenner shows off another way to turn one of her go-to trends, naked dressing, into a high-fashion statement.

Kendall’s See-Through Dress

For the new campaign, Jenner wore a silky black slip dress from Fleur du Mal, which basically doubles as both lingerie and formalwear. Retailing for $595, the dress features a mini plunge neckline with a torn-up lace trim, and sheer panels with embroidered lace at her sides that exposed her midriff.

Embracing the luxe lingerie vibe of the dress, Jenner went completely barefoot and bling-free, letting the dress and her natural wet hair take center stage without distracting accessories.

FWRD / Instagram

Kendall’s Campaign

Jenner’s newest offering fits with the rest of her FWRD campaign, released in January, where she models elevated takes on the naked fashion trend.

In one of the campaign photos, she wore a skin-tight LBD from Christopher Esber, featuring a sheer top half resembling a T-shirt, with Jenner going braless and freeing the nip, that descends into an opaque skirt with an hourglass silhouette. She paired the look with statement gold earrings, featuring oversized shell pendant and several dangling chains.

Courtesy of FWRD

Jenner also went braless in another image, where she combined the corporate sleaze and quiet luxury inspirations into one seamless look. She draped a classic black double-breasted blazer from The Row over her shoulders, opting not to wear a top underneath.

Courtesy of FWRD

Instead, she simply paired it with matching trousers from Courrèges, putting a spicy twist on a boardroom-friendly pantsuit.