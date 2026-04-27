Somewhere between bedhead and full glam, there’s a middle ground most of us have been ignoring — well, celebrities excluded. Look at any red carpet this year, and you’ll notice one look on repeat: hair that’s very clearly styled, but not stiff. Enter: waterfall waves.

Think of them as the more relaxed cousin of Old Hollywood waves — still glamorous, but without those sculpted S-bends that can feel a little rigid and outdated. Instead of a set shape, the waves cascade into each other, creating a fluid, continuous pattern. The result? Polished, but soft enough to wear well beyond a black-tie setting. Ahead, everything to know about the trend that’s bringing vintage hair into its undone era.

What Are “Waterfall Waves”?

At first glance, waterfall waves don’t look all that different from a really good blowout. The difference, though, is in the shape — there’s more structure, with the curls starting at the mid-lengths and carrying through, instead of just flipping at the ends.

The part plays into that silhouette, too. Swooped and to the side, it adds lift and movement — while also channeling that Old Hollywood glamour — without needing tighter curls or extra volume at the roots. In theory, a middle part would work, but it flattens out the style, making it read more like standard loose waves.

A glossy, almost liquid, finish is what really seals the look. They’re not matte like beach waves or crunchy with hairspray, though minimal flyaways are preferred. Instead, they’re smooth and reflective — with an emphasis on movement and catching the light just right.

As beauty enters its undone era — heavy on the bedhead blowouts and air-dried zhuzh — waterfall waves don’t totally reject that shift. They do, however, push it in a slightly more polished direction. In other words, they reintroduce intentional styling — without losing that lived-in feel. And that’s part of the appeal: They’re romantic enough for date night, but loose enough to wear during the day, especially with softer glam.

How To Try The Trend

The best part about waterfall waves? You don’t need a full glam team to get the look.

It’s less about perfect curls and more about soft bends, which means going for a larger curling iron — anything over one inch will do the trick. Grab larger sections and start wrapping them around the mid-length, not the root, so the look stays relaxed.

Curling everything in the same direction — inward, toward your face — gives you that blended, fluid finish. It’s easiest to achieve on longer lengths, where the waves have more room to cascade. But if you’re working with shorter hair, just use a slightly smaller barrel size and start the bends higher up.

And the most important step? After everything cools, gently brush out the waves. A little bit of lightweight oil (instead of hairspray) smooths flyaways and adds shine while keeping the movement. The result is relaxed but polished — the kind of style that makes “done” hair feel effortless again.