Winter is officially rearing its head — cue the collective panic about looking washed-out. But where most people usually run straight for deeper dyes and cooler tones, this year’s hair color trends are taking an unexpected detour into warmer, brighter territory. Apparently, winter doesn’t mean your highlights are hibernating anymore.

Celebrity colorists Jenna Perry and Rachel Bodt — who have worked with A-listers from Ariana Grande to Emily Ratajkowski — say this season’s coolest shades are all about dimension, coziness, and strategic warmth. And yes, that holds true no matter what your maintenance tolerance may be.

For people who don’t mind going to the salon every other month, try a bright “fawn blonde” or an all-over copper with an auburny golden undertone. On the other hand, khaki-tinted brondes feel as practical as they do chic, and melted chocolate browns are the perfect dye-and-go situation. Regardless of your preference, these aren’t flat, heavy winter colors — they’re engineered to make your skin look glowier in December than it did in July.

There’s also a plot twist brewing, according to Bodt: gold — really, gold — is officially back. The tone everyone spent a decade rejecting in fear of brassiness is now the secret to looking instantly less “drab,” as Bodt puts it. “It just needs to be done in a thoughtful way,” she says, adding that the right level and warmth can transform even the dullest winter hair into something that looks candlelit.

In other words, winter hair is no longer about retreating into darkness. Read on for this season’s must-know hair color trends, all of which embrace color and warmth.

1 Teddy Brown Getty / Marc Piasecki / Contributor Teddy brown is here to stay this season if Zendaya and Hailey Bieber have anything to say about it. Bodt describes the color as “a warm medium brown with soft dimension and shine.” Think caramel undertones and plush face-framing pieces for an effect that’s “rich without being too dark and inky.”

2 Fawn Blonde Getty / Valerie Macon / Contributor The hair color of the season? Fawn blonde, according to Perry. “It’s a light, velvety blonde that combines both warm and cool tones,” she tells Bustle. Even Sydney Sweeney made the switch, and for good reason: It brightens everything while keeping the roots soft (requiring a little less upkeep than a full-on bleach). Perry suggests asking for “full highlights to create a smooth tonal base,” which is what gives the shade its signature candlelit finish.

3 Cranberry Spritz Getty / Jerod Harris / Stringer If you want a statement color that’s still wearable, meet this effervescent red — or, as Perry calls it, “cranberry spritz.” It riffs on the cherry-cola craze but turns the saturation up just enough to be noticeable, landing somewhere between bold and blended. Consider it a Millie Bobby Brown–approved take on the trend.

4 Neutral Copper Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff For anyone copper-curious but afraid of going too cartoony, Bodt says this is *the* starter shade. “This dusty red is a nice way to test it out without being too vivid,” she explains, citing Joey King and Sadie Sink as muses. “There is a natural softness to the color that makes it seem realistic.” Plus, the golden-auburn tones add instant color back to your skin, making it feel like the hair equivalent of a blush — a much-welcome enhancement during winter months.

5 Carhartt Khaki Getty / Lionel Hahn / Contributor “Just like the classic Carhartt jacket, this khaki-colored bronde is a perfect way to add warmth to your look,” Perry says. But the magic of it all lies in the dimension — your starting shade determines whether you’ll get highlights or lowlights. “For already-blonde hair, ask for deeper golden glosses,” she notes. “For brunettes, add lightness with highlights and tipped-out ends.” The result? Earthy yet expensive.

6 Dark Chocolate Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff Perry describes this trending shade as “melted dark chocolate, almost black but with warm reflections,” which keeps it from reading flat. Instead of opting for anything with blue-black undertones, she recommends a tone-enhancing gloss with golden backgrounds to avoid veering full goth (unless that’s the goal) and to amp up the shine. It’s the ideal low-maintenance winter color for any brunettes craving a subtle switch-up — a single-process dye or gloss is all it takes to pull the look together.