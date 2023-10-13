On Oct. 12, Dua Lipa posted a photo on Instagram that revealed a hair transformation.

Showing that her signature raven black strands are now a fiery dark red color, the “Dance The Night” singer’s selfie is currently the sole photo on her Instagram page.

This could only mean that Lipa is officially entering a brand new era. And while music (and perhaps an entire album) is hopefully to come with it, the only clue that fans of the pop star have is a link to her website shared via Instagram stories.

Immediately upon entering the site, a deep red landing page (similar to her new hair color) reads “click to sign up for,” followed by the flashing words: energy, passion, love, happiness, optimism, and fun. After signing up, there are no other indicators of what’s to come.

ICYMI, Lipa already has a podcast, a book club, and a personal editorial platform called Service95. While there truly is no telling what’s on the way, commenters under her photo seem to think her third studio album is on the way.

Dua Lipa’s Red Hair Era

A cherry-tinted espresso brown, Lipa’s fiery cherry coke hair color was created by celebrity colorist Ben Gregory.

As for the hairstylist, makeup artist, and fashion stylist who glammed Lipa for the photo? Peter Lux, Lisa Eldridge, and Lorenzo Posocco are to thank, respectively.

“Cherry Coke” Hair Is Trending

While shades of copper and apricot explore the softer sides of red hair, “cherry coke” is for those who prefer their strands to be deep, dark, and sultry. As for a few A-listers to give the vivid shade a try? Dove Cameron most recently dyed her hair the buzzy color, though Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion have explored similar shades in recent past.

Lipa, of course, is the latest to make a strong case for the color, especially throughout the fall and winter months.

Lipa Is A Hair Color Chameleon

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to Lipa’s signature strands, her natural shade is a deep brunette, though most recently, she’s explored a sultry raven black hue.

As for some other colors and styles she’s experimented with over the years? With mermaid lengths, chin-grazing bobs, and XXL bangs aplenty, the artist’s most notable change happened in the fall of 2019 (and stuck around through the spring of 2020). During that time, she went for honey blonde tresses met with dark brunette layers underneath and some grown-out roots. She later revisited some blonde strands at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but has mostly kept her strands dark since.