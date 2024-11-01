Ashley Tisdale’s Brunette Shag & ’70s-Style Wispy Bangs Are A Vibe

Ashley Tisdale is often associated with the bleached yellow blonde hair she wore as Sharpay Evans on High School Musical. IRL, however, the actor and Being Frenshe founder has actually experimented with much more low-key and natural hair hues in recent years.

Back in 2022, not long after welcoming her firstborn, she had a soft honey-blonde color with slightly darker roots. Soon after, she went for a more dramatic switch-up with darker, warm-toned brunette hair and some soft bangs.

Throughout her recent pregnancy with her second-born baby, who arrived in the first week of Sept. 2024, she was rocking a slightly darker honey-bronde shade, ditching the bangs altogether.

Ahead of Halloween, she revealed a cool-toned transformation with her shaggiest chop yet.

Ashley Tisdale Is Now A Brunette

On Oct. 30, Tisdale shared a selfie to Instagram with the fitting caption “lots of newness happening over here.”

The newness in question? The actor’s ashy chocolate brunette hair color. On top of the dye job, she also debuted fresh shaggy layers and ’70s-esque wispy bangs that fall just below her brows.

While she has been brunette in the past, her latest ’do is the coolest tone she’s ever tried.

Aside from the 1970s haircut inspo — which has been trending — Tisdale’s sophisticated brunette shade is one of the biggest hair color trends for the upcoming winter season.

Brown Hair Hues Are In For Winter ’25

Alongside other buzzy hues like deep mulberry, sultry cherry coke, and platinum blonde (to name only a few), shades of brown — both cool, like Ashley’s, *and* warm-toned — are a major green flag for the coldest months of the year.

As Jennifer Korab, a colorist and owner of the Renaissance Salon+Spa, recently told Bustle, effortless, natural-looking hair colors will be everywhere this winter. For one: “Warm chocolate brown is trending,” she said.

Chic ash brunettes à la Tisdale are also going to dominate the trends. “Smoky brunette is a deep, dimensional brown with subtle gray undertones,” Patricia Nikole, a hair guru and Schwarzkopf Professional brand ambassador, previously told Bustle of the look.

Consider this your sign to go darker this season.