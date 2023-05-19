There once was a time when most people were afraid to get bangs. It was considered an intimidating hair commitment, so it wasn’t uncommon to back out mid-consultation and opt for layers instead. Now, in the year 2023, it seems like everyone’s cutting fringe with reckless abandon — and as a result, several bangs trends are taking off at once.

Bangs are definitely having a moment, says Chris Funk, a hairstylist based in Vancouver, Canada. Various types of bangs have been spotted on a whole slew of celebs and influencers, he tells Bustle, most likely because they’re realizing it’s an easy way to experiment and have fun without having to do a big chop. (Just look at EmRata, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bella Hadid, to name a few.)

The fact they’re so versatile is another major factor in the rise of the bang. “Previously, when people thought about bangs, it typically meant straight across, blunt, above the eyebrow length hair,” says Raven Hurtado, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “Now you can really have fun with bangs, whether you’re wearing them long or short.”

Of course, if you end up hating your bangs, there’s comfort in knowing your hair will grow back, says Tukia Allen, an educator coach at Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Atlanta. “Anyone who has steered away from them for so long either held onto the trauma of a bad haircut as a child or never [knew] how to wear and/or style bangs,” she tells Bustle. “But no more — the time is now [and] this trend is a lasting one.”

Keep scrolling for all the biggest bangs trends of 2023 to use as inspo in case you finally decide to take the plunge.

1 “McDonald’s” Bangs McDonald’s bangs, which look just like the famed golden arches, have been popularized by influencer and clothing brand founder Matilda Djerf, and they’ve been taking off on BeautyTok. Not only do they have a cute name, but they’re also perfect for anyone who’s struggled with a stubborn middle part, Allen tells Bustle. They’re flirty, fun, and work with — not against — your hair. This style of fringe is meant to separate in the middle, she says, with ends that flow down towards the corners of your eyebrows. To style them, Allen recommends tossing your fingers through your bangs after a shampoo. Apply a styling product, then use a round brush to blow dry each side up (to create the arch) and then away from your face.

2 Wispy Bangs Ariana Grande recently posted an Instagram story showing off her new set of wispy bangs, but she isn’t the only one to take on the trend. Bella Hadid is a fan of this light, piece-y style as well. According to celebrity hairstylist Emily King, a wispy bang is all about creating thinner, softer strands that frame your face. Style them with a round brush to give them extra oomph.

3 French Girl Bangs EmRata, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift have all rocked the very très chic French girl bangs. “Essentially, French girl bangs are blunt bangs that are cut just above the eyebrows, with a slightly curved shape,” Funk says. “They are meant to look slightly messy and undone as if you just woke up like that.” French girl bangs fade perfectly into the shag hairstyles that are so trendy right now, says Gina Rivera, a hair artist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites. Together, they give off a relaxed, ’70s-era vibe. “It's a look that's been popularized by French actors like Marion Cotillard and Brigitte Bardot — and it's perfect for anyone who wants an easy, tousled look,” Funk adds. To get yours going in the right direction, he recommends using your fingers to mess up your bangs before adding a bit of texturizing spray to make them thicker.

4 Curtain Bangs Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Curtain bangs, of course, are a staple that have continued to be a reigning beauty trend. “If you're looking for a more versatile style, curtain bangs might be the way to go,” Funk says. “These are essentially longer bangs that are parted in the middle and styled to ‘curtain’ around your face, hence the name.” They can be worn straight, wavy, or curled, and come in various lengths — so they work for multiple hair types. Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry, and Alexa Chung are two curtain bang pioneers. To get the same laidback, bohemian look, Funk says to dry your bangs away from your face using a round brush. You can also get in there with a straightener or curling wand to create different textures.

5 Micro Bangs Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo and Zendaya have both worn micro bangs to the Met Gala, and Florence Pugh has also recently become a fan of the teeny, tiny fringe. “Micro bangs are an inch or two long on the forehead,” Hurtado says. “They can be blunt or choppy for an edgy look.” To get your micro bangs just right, Hurtado suggests air drying or flat wrapping them with a paddle brush. Make an “X” shape as you dry your bangs to get them to lie flat, then spritz some hairspray so they’ll stay in place.

6 Curly Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images No need to steer clear of bangs just because you have curly hair. According to Todd Faulk, the senior cosmetology educator at Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes in Dallas, bangs are becoming more popular among folks who have textured, curly, and coily strands. “You can blend them with your curls or style them straight,” he tells Bustle. Check out Nicki Minaj, Oprah Winfrey, and Sandra Oh for inspo.

7 Bottleneck Bangs According to Hurtado, Lily Collin’s bottleneck bangs are also taking over. This style of fringe is blunt and a little shorter in the middle, while the sides curve outward and are extra long, often falling at the cheekbone. “To get these bangs, ask for the shortest piece to be in the middle, typically right at the brow or slightly below, and longer towards the cheekbone,” she says. “Texturize the bangs for a lighter feel and movement.” As a bonus, these bangs look just as great down as they do when your hair’s up in a ponytail.

