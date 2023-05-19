There once was a time when most people were afraid to get bangs. It was considered an intimidating hair commitment, so it wasn’t uncommon to back out mid-consultation and opt for layers instead. Now, in the year 2023, it seems like everyone’s cutting fringe with reckless abandon — and as a result, several bangs trends are taking off at once.
Bangs are definitely having a moment, says Chris Funk, a hairstylist based in Vancouver, Canada. Various types of bangs have been spotted on a whole slew of celebs and influencers, he tells Bustle, most likely because they’re realizing it’s an easy way to experiment and have fun without having to do a big chop. (Just look at EmRata, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bella Hadid, to name a few.)
The fact they’re so versatile is another major factor in the rise of the bang. “Previously, when people thought about bangs, it typically meant straight across, blunt, above the eyebrow length hair,” says Raven Hurtado, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “Now you can really have fun with bangs, whether you’re wearing them long or short.”
Of course, if you end up hating your bangs, there’s comfort in knowing your hair will grow back, says Tukia Allen, an educator coach at Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Atlanta. “Anyone who has steered away from them for so long either held onto the trauma of a bad haircut as a child or never [knew] how to wear and/or style bangs,” she tells Bustle. “But no more — the time is now [and] this trend is a lasting one.”
Keep scrolling for all the biggest bangs trends of 2023 to use as inspo in case you finally decide to take the plunge.