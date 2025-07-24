Game Face
WNBA Players Share The MVPs Of Their Beauty Routines
From blush to brow gel.
On July 19, the MVPs of the Women’s National Basketball Association came together in Indianapolis, Indiana, for its annual All-Star Game, and as always, the weekend was an impressive showcase of athleticism — both from big names like Sabrina Ionescu and A’Ja Wilson as well as rising rookies.
But to play that well, one has to feel well (there’s a reason the motto “Look good, feel good, play good” resonates with so many) — and performing at the highest level requires confidence. For many WNBA stars, that self-assuredness stems, at least in part, from their beauty routines. “I feel like an all-star when my hair is done,” Brittney Sykes shared with Bustle ahead of the game. For others, like Angel Reese, it’s all about staying hydrated (but she also loves a good blush).
Ahead, Bustle got a peek inside nine players’ gym bags, hearing all about the skin care, hair care, and makeup staples that help them feel like the all-stars that they are — both on and off the court.
Courtney Williams
“I’ve got to have my orange Gatorade, and I’ve also got to have some cologne.”
Nnemkadi “Nneka” Ogwumike
“Aquaphor for sure. Also, sunscreen. And I wear Glossier You every single day.”
Angel Reese
“My all-star products are my signature shoe, my blush, and some good food.”
Brittney Sykes
“I just found a new one — shout out to Sephora: the [Summer Fridays] Jet Lag Mask. New fan of that. I also use the [Sol de Janeiro] Bum Bum Cream. And the little edge brush — those three are essential to me.”
Gabby Williams
“My brow gel. I also have this tinted sunscreen from La Roche-Posay that’s really good. And my favorite thing right now is this new Dior blush that I just got.”
Okikiola “Kiki” Iriafen
“Lash clusters, lip gloss, and blush. I love a pink blush.”
Sabrina Ionescu
“Face lotion, mascara, and Saie blush.”
Aliyah Boston
“Definitely a clear lip gloss and my La Roche-Posay skin care.”
Skylar Diggins
“Sol de Janeiro body butter, first of all. Any Sol de Janeiro body butter or cream. My No. 2 [beauty product] is the Glossier lip gloss for sure. And the last thing in my bag is the Fenty Beauty travel skin system, which has the face wash, the Fat Water, and the SPF.”