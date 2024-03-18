We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
And just like that, spring is basically here. To go along with the sunshine, warmer temps, and blooming plants, manicure lovers are obsessing over pastel nail polish shades with cool-girl chromatic finishes.
Alongside soft-girl colors like pale blue and light lavender, a more unexpected butter yellow is one to watch for the spring season. Moreover, near-neon shades of yellow-ish chartreuse are expected to be a major nail polish trend as the weather heats up.
“After a particularly wet and snowy winter season across most of the country this year, we believe people are going to be ready to flaunt loud pops of color,” Jacqueline Carrington, the founder of nail polish brand People of Color, previously told Bustle. Hence: warm-toned golds and creamy yellow shades are expected to reign on your FYP.
Next to pretty shades of yellow, chrome nails are hotter than ever before — and when you combine the two into one manicure, you’ve got one fire, trendy set.
Below, find nine ways to rock the yellow chrome nail trend, from minimalistic details to glittering nail polish toppers that gorgeously catch the sunlight.