Traditionally, “soft girl” shades of pastel own the spring months — and while a few pale colors (like baby blue) are set to trend, this coming season is expected to be bolder than ever.
“After a particularly wet and snowy winter season across most of the country this year, we believe people are going to be ready to flaunt loud pops of color,” says Jacqueline Carrington, the founder of nail polish brand People of Color.
Jan Arnold, the co-founder of CND, agrees, noting that this coming spring will be defined by “vibrant colors and dimension, merging elements reminiscent of the hippie era.”
For those who are ready to book their springtime mani appointments or perhaps snag a few new hues for their collection, keep scrolling for 10 on-trend nail polish colors for spring 2024, as shared by Carrington and Arnold.