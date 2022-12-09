While 2023 is sure to be all about minimal, crystal clear polishes and “expensive nudes” (IYKYK) — there is also a unique interest in lacquered sets that are the complete opposite of the clean girl aesthetic.

No doubt thanks to pop culture phenomenons that celebrate what it means to be a bold beauty lover and fashion misfit (like, say, the cult-fave shows Wednesday and Euphoria, for example), there have been a steady rise in more out-there nail trends: magnetic manicures, velvety textures, holographic colors, glazed donut nails, full-on glitters year round, chromes, and more. And a brand that truly sets the standard when it comes to innovation? Mooncat.

Founded by Michelle Lin, Mooncat nail polish was created out of a desire to create a space of inclusivity and artistic expression. Lin shares with Bustle: “At 20, I immigrated to the United States to pursue my dreams. I launched Mooncat amid a sea of CEOs who looked nothing like me to build an inclusive, cruelty-free brand with quality products, and a community where all are welcome to ‘abandon the ordinary.’”

And just as each bottle of nail polish is akin to a magical work of art — the powerful formulas are created to be vegan, cruelty-free, and 10-free (which means they are without ingredients like formaldehyde and parabens).

After getting my hands on a bunch of the brand’s top-sellers, I quickly became obsessed with Mooncat’s multi-faceted, chocolatey brown holographic shade Boa Constrictor. It’s enough of a muted neutral to match my more minimal aesthetic, yet has the most impossibly colorful glisten that dances when it touches the light. What’s more — it actually dries relatively quickly (especially with their Speed Demon Top Coat), and lasts for an impressively long time without any chips or loss of diamond-like luster.

If you’re craving a bit of bold color or statement-making shimmer this holiday season and beyond, you may just want to give Mooncat lacquers a try.