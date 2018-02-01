11 Nonfiction Books To Read For Black History Month — All Written By Women

February is Black History Month in the United States, an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of Black writers, creators, entertainers, inventors, politicians, activists, and other luminaries in U.S. history. While there are countless ways to celebrate Black history this month (and every month!) one of the best is definitely through reading their stories. And lucky for us, there are so many incredible new nonfiction books to read for Black History Month this year.
Whether you do it during February or not, it is so important to make sure that your reading is inclusive of stories like these, that shed a light on what it means to be a Black woman today, and the intersections of race, gender feminism, activism and allyship that have come to define our current resistance movement. All of the books on the list below are out now, so pick yours up ASAP.
Here are 11 new nonfiction books by women to read for Black History Month:
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.