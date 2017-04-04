Anyone who has tried to write a short story, fanfic, or novel has experienced writer's block: that terrible phenomenon when all your words leave you staring at a blank page. If you're stuck on your project, I've got 12 writing prompt Twitter bots you should follow to beat back writer's block with a heavy stick.
Speaking from personal experience, it can be difficult to find writing prompts that aren't intended for children or teachers of children. Sources for prompts can be unreliable; blogs shut down, columns get cut, and people move on. Thankfully, Twitter bots will always have fresh writing prompts for you, so long as nothing gets messed up in their code.
The writing prompt Twitter bots below aren't geared toward writers of any particular genre, although fantasy authors may find the lot of them more useful than, say, literary fiction or crime thriller authors. So trust me, there's more than enough writing inspiration waiting for you here.
Check out the 12 writing prompt Twitter bots I think you should follow, and share your favorite prompt generators with me on Twitter!