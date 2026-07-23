Netflix’s 13 Going on 30 reboot movie is officially underway — and it’s convening quite the cast.

First, the (reported) cameos. On July 21, the original stars, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, were spotted on set with Emily Bader, who leads the new film. While Garner is serving as executive producer, neither of the 2004 film stars had been confirmed to reprise their roles on screen. As Garner previously told Variety, “I mean, why should it just be me? Why can’t magic strike twice? Why can’t she have an incredible experience with it in a way that audiences can relate all over again?” But alas, multiple outlets report that Garner and Greer will appear.

But unlike recent nostalgic follow-ups such as The Devil Wears Prada 2 or Freakier Friday, it seems the bulk of this one will follow an all-new cast of characters. In addition to Bader and Logan Lerman, the time-traveling rom-com is rounding out its cast with some exciting additions.

While there aren’t any plot or character details out just yet, the full lineup includes the previously announced Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky. Later, on July 22, a new slew of stars was added to the bunch — including Supriya Ganesh in her first role since exiting The Pitt.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Incidentally, she’ll be joined by a younger member of The Pitt family: Henry Samiri, who plays Dr. McKay’s son, Harrison.

The ensemble also includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Owen Thiele, Nasim Pedrad, Myra Molloy, Charley McCain, Audrina Miranda, and Kai Zen.

It’s not yet clear if any other members of the original 13 Going on 30 will make cameos in the new film. Mark Ruffalo hasn’t weighed in, while Andy Serkis told Us Weekly in 2018 that “once is plenty,” explaining, “I actually loved the film. I just have to kind of, sort of hold my head every time people say, ‘Can you do the ‘Thriller’ dance?’ I have to kind of go, ‘Oh, my God.’” He added that Garner and Ruffalo’s on-screen relationship — as friends-to-lovers Jenna and Matty — was “absolutely gorgeous.” Agreed!

As Greer (who played Jenna’s frenemy Lucy) told Variety this spring, “It’s been ours for so long. Let’s let someone else have a crack at it.” Of course, if her appearance on set was indeed for a cameo, maybe there’s room for a little nostalgia.