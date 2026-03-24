7 Songs That Could Be The New '13 Going On 30' Dance Number

Get out the Razzles, because 13 Going on 30 is making a comeback. Netflix is currently developing a remake of the classic 2004 rom-com, as announced by Deadline on March 24, with original star Jennifer Garner serving as an executive producer.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to lead the new film, reuniting Bader with her People Who Go On Vacation director Brett Haley. Plot details are being kept under wraps, including whether the stars will play new characters or step into Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s shoes as Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff. But regardless, if they follow in the footsteps of most remakes, the movie will take place today, which means the 30-year-old protagonists would’ve been teenagers in 2009.

This means that Jenna’s iconic dance set to Michael Jackson’s classic ’80s hit “Thriller” sadly must go. However, if the producers (yes, we’re looking at you, Garner) know what’s good for them, Jenna Rink — or her 2026 equivalent — must have a big dance number.

Luckily, the late 2000s provided tons of lasting hits and memorable songs that could easily serve this purpose, modernizing the reboot while still delivering the blast of nostalgia it’s aiming for. Writers, take notes.

Lady Gaga - “Bad Romance”

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The obvious choice is Lady Gaga’s Grammy-winning “Bad Romance,” which feels like a spiritual successor to “Thriller” with its undeniable hooks, spooky feel, and cinematic music video featuring iconic choreography.

Beyoncé - “Single Ladies”

That said, the single most iconic dance routine of 2009 is undoubtedly Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” which has been recreated in movies and TV shows more times than Bey has won a Grammy. Jenna Rink’s take has the potential to become comedy gold.

Miley Cyrus - “Hoedown Throwdown”

Arguably, the second most beloved dance routine of 2009 is Miley Cyrus’ (nay, Stewart’s) “Hoedown Throwdown” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, which Cyrus proved she can still do without missing a beat in Disney+’s 20th Anniversary special. Jenna, it’s time to pop it, lock it, polka-dot it.

Taylor Swift - “You Belong With Me”

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Taylor Swift talking to her hot neighbor, Lucas Till, through a posterboard via their bedroom windows in the “You Belong With Me” video is as close to the ’80s as you can get, without actually being in the ’80s. A callback to this moment would be sweet and clever, and could still lead to a much bigger dance number.

Black Eyed Peas - “I Gotta Feeling”

No song unites weddings, birthdays, or really any party more than the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” just one of their many 2009 smashes. Therefore, it’s a safe bet to win back Matty’s heart (or whoever Lerman will be playing).

Kelly Clarkson - “My Life Would Suck Without You”

Let’s be real: if Kelly Clarkson released this banger in the ’80s, Jenna and Matty would be screaming it into their hairbrushes. If they were transported to 2009, they’d still be singing it in the shower.

The Veronicas - “Untouched”

The Veronicas’ underrated yet enduring hit “Untouched” doesn’t have a dance routine, per se, but the frantic verses, intense energy, and anthemic chorus are practically begging for one, which Jenna could easily provide.