Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner just had a 13 Going on 30 reunion.

The pair starred together in the 2004 romantic comedy, which follows the story of schoolgirl Jenna Rink (played by Garner and Christa B. Allen), who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman after her birthday wish comes true.

Garner reunited with Ruffalo on Feb. 8 at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, where she paid tribute to the actor with a touching speech.

At the event, Garner credited Ruffalo’s 13 Going on 30 character, Matt Flamhaff, for paving the way for male romcom leads.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

“Mark owes this romcom success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button-down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years,” she added.

Mark Almost Quit 13 Going On 30

Garner also named some of Ruffalo's fellow romcom co-stars in her speech, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Keira Knightley — and shared that his “anxiety” surrounding one 13 Going on 30 scene almost caused him to quit the movie.

"I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did,” she continued, “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance.”

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

To the delight of fans, the co-stars then recreated their 13 Going on 30 “Thriller” dance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, before Garner heaped more praise on Ruffalo.

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you,” she continued. “The real success is in how thrilled and how delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you.”

13 Going On 30 Sequel

While fans are still waiting on a follow-up to the 2004 romcom, both Garner and Ruffalo have previously shared their ideas for a potential sequel.

“I think [Jenna and Matty] would have a son, and I think he would look a lot like Ryan Reynolds,” Garner said during a joint Good Morning America appearance with Ruffalo in 2022. “I think maybe he’d become a time traveler.”

Joking that a sequel could be titled 50 Going on 80, she continued: “And then in 10 years we could do 65 Going on 90. We can franchise the hell out of it.”