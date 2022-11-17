The creators of Netflix’s Dark are back with another spooky and mind-bending show. Titled 1899, the series follows a group of European migrants on a steamship who are hoping to find a better life in the United States. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea — and the discovery of what’s on board turns their trip into a nightmare.

“I would say it's a drama mystery show, or maybe a mystery thriller. I mean, we're always mixing genres, but the DNA is not per se a horror show,” creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar told Entertainment Weekly.

It’s a story that was inspired by the European migrant crisis, they explained to Deadline. “The whole European angle was very important for us, not only story wise but also the way we were going to produce it. It really had to be a European collaboration, not just cast but also crew,” said Freise. “We felt that with the past years of Europe being on the decline, we wanted to give a counterpoint to Brexit, and to nationalism rising in different countries, to go back to that idea of Europe and Europeans working and creating together.”

Netflix has not yet announced if there will be an 1899 Season 2, but Friese told EW that the show is purposefully "structured again as a three-season mystery puzzle, just like Dark.” Considering Dark was one of Netflix’s biggest international hits, 1899 is probably going to attract a similarly big audience. Here’s everything else we know so far.

1899 Season 2 Cast

The series boasts a multicultural and multilingual cast, who all speak their own languages during the show — leading to instances of communication issues between the characters. “Being true to the cultures and the languages was really important. We never wanted to have characters from different countries but everyone speaks English,” Friese told Deadline. “We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone comes from somewhere else and speaks a different language, and language defines so much of your culture and your behavior.”

Netflix has been very tight-lipped about 1899’s plot, it’s not entirely clear which characters will make it to Season 2. But Season 1 has a huge cast that includes: Emily Beecham as neurologist Maura Franklin, Andreas Pietschmann as Captain Eyk Larsen, Miguel Bernardeau as wealthy Spaniard Ángel, José Pimentão as the priest Ramiro, Mathilde Ollivier and Jonas Bloquet as Parisian aristocrats Clémence and Lucien, Isabella Wei and Gabby Wong as mysterious Chinese passengers Ling Yi and Yuk Je, Rosalie Craig as wealthy British passenger Virginia, Alexandre Willaume as religious Danish man Anker, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as the scarred Danish man Krester, and Yann Gael as French boxer Jérôme.

1899 Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix usually takes a year between seasons, so we could be looking at a November 2023 premiere date. But there is a possibility that a second 1899 season could come even sooner because of the filming technology that the show uses. Like The Mandalorian, the show is filmed on a giant stage at a “virtual production” facility. It uses an LED backdrop that moves in real-time with the camera, creating the illusion of shooting outdoors. Because the effects are added in real-time, there’s no need for a green screen, which cuts down on the post-production process.

“We originally planned to travel to Spain, Poland, Scotland, all kinds of locations,” Friese told Deadline. “Quite quickly [after the pandemic started] we knew that might not be possible in the new future, so we fully embraced the idea of bringing Europe to us.”

Will 1899 Be Like Dark?

The creators said that there will be no time-traveling mysteries in 1899, as they hate to repeat a concept twice. But "there is a lot in the DNA that is kind of close to Dark in terms of the puzzle and needing an engaged active audience," Friese told EW. "There are also things that are quite different in terms of atmosphere and tonality ... Hopefully it feels like something really fresh and new, while still [being] exactly what Dark fans would like to watch."

We’ll update this post as more information about 1899 Season 2 becomes available.