The latest addition to the Yellowstone universe, Paramount+’s 1923 explores another chapter of Dutton family history, focusing on Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and wife Cara (Helen Mirren) “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” per the streamer. Based on the 1923 filming locations, that means you can expect similarly sweeping landscape views of the mountain west as Yellowstone. Still, there might be some surprises, too, as the series was reportedly shot on two other continents.

“I don’t build a world with visual effects,” creator Taylor Sheridan previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven't seen.”

In July 2022, a local NBC affiliate reported that crews had taken over Butte, Montana Civic Center as the production’s home base through the end of the year. “It’s a big boon for our community,” Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes told NBC Montana, acknowledging some “disruptive” street closures and traffic redirection. “Services and materials that go into this production are being sourced locally, so we’re seeing a big impact to a lot of our businesses being able to provide these services.”

Here are some of the real-life places you can expect to see in 1923’s inaugural season.

1923 Filming Locations in Montana

The Dutton ranch featured in Yellowstone is an operational, family-owned property in Darby, Montana, called the Chief Joseph Ranch. As NBC Montana also reported, many of the exterior shots of the town in 1923 were filmed along Broadway Street in Butte’s Uptown district. Production crews transformed the city by repainting several buildings and roads.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Meanwhile, the outlet also listed several local mansions and the local Carpenters Union Hall, which was completed in 1906 and houses Butte’s oldest radio station, KMBF, among the locations that camera crews used for interior shots. “The second floor [of our radio station] is now a beautifully restored building,” KMBF general manager Daniel Hogan told ABC Fox Montana. “Paramount Productions came through and scouted the place and thought it would be fitting for the 1923 miniseries. So, of course, we were more than happy to have them up there.”

According to IMDb, other filming sites in Montana included locations such as Anaconda, Whitehall, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Dillon, Pony, Park City, and Valier.

1923 Filming Locations in Africa and Europe

While IMDb also lists South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta as additional shooting locations, it’s unclear where the overseas production took place or how that will factor into the storyline. One possible clue? Describing her character to Vanity Fair, Mirren said she sees Cara as an immigrant. “One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent,” the actor explained. “It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants.”