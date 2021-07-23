Entertainment

11 Best Uniforms From The 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Some looks were crafted by high-profile designers like Telfar Clemens and Ralph Lauren.

The best uniforms from the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony. (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Jack Irvin

After a year of pandemic-related delays, the Summer 2021 Olympics is finally underway in Tokyo. At the opening ceremony on July 23, teams representing countries from around the globe waved their flags and showed off uniforms crafted by A-list designers.

The United States Of America

Basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were the United States’ flag bearers, donning white and navy looks by Ralph Lauren. Made in the USA, the outfits feature RLCoolant technology to keep the players comfortable in the Tokyo heat.

