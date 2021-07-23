11 Best Uniforms From The 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Entertainment
Some looks were crafted by high-profile designers like Telfar Clemens and Ralph Lauren.
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images
After a year of pandemic-related delays, the Summer 2021 Olympics is finally underway in Tokyo. At the opening ceremony on July 23, teams representing countries from around the globe waved their flags and showed off uniforms crafted by A-list designers.
Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Getty Images
Basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were the United States’ flag bearers, donning white and navy looks by Ralph Lauren. Made in the USA, the outfits feature RLCoolant technology to keep the players comfortable in the Tokyo heat.