There was no better way to introduce Moira Rose’s favorite season (awards) than having Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene and Dan Levy host the 2024 Emmy Awards. The ceremony brought together stars, writers, and creators of your favorite shows, including the most-nominated series, The Bear, and viewers celebrated with an array of memes and tweets.

The Only Murders Trio Doesn’t Miss A Beat

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez presented the night's first award — and proved why the Hulu series was just renewed for Season 5.

The jokes were nonstop, with the two comedians making many punchlines at each other’s expense, and Martin even implied that he didn’t vote for Short for Best Actor in a Comedy Series as promised. Gomez could not contain her laughter, and got in some jabs herself. “See what I have to deal with?” she quipped.

One viewer declared that the trio “should host the Oscars,” while another fan praised Martin and Short for “giving Selena her flowers.”

The Endless Cat Jokes

Before the first hour ended, it became clear that the star of the 2024 Emmys were... cats. Fueled by Republican Vice Presidental nominee JD Vance’s comments about “childless cat ladies,” and Taylor Swift embracing the title while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, many stars made cat jokes.

Gomez said Martin and Short were close to becoming “childless cat ladies” themselves, while Candice Bergen ribbed Vance while presenting and meowed.

It didn’t take long for viewers to notice, and reactions were mixed. “How many times is cat or cats going to be mentioned tonight?” one fan asked. “The cat jokes at the emmys…i’m tired,” another viewer wrote.

More to come...