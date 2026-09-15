If there’s one thing you’ll need before watching the 2026 Emmy Awards, it’s tissues. The ceremony, which took place on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, is honoring the year’s best television as usual, from The Pitt to Hacks. However, the show is also paying tribute to some of the brightest stars the world lost this past year, from Dolly Parton to Catherine O’Hara.

The 2026 Emmys are being hosted by Law & Order: SVU star (and inspiration for Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson) Mariska Hargitay, marking the first time that a woman has emceed the ceremony in 15 years. Read on for the best memes and most viral moments from the awards show.

Mariska’s Monologue (feat. Nicole Kidman)

Hargitay delivered one of the most clever monologues of any awards show, joking that she can’t pronounce the word “finale” because... well, her show hasn’t had one. However, the peak moment came when she recreated Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC commercials and recited her viral quotes, only for Kidman to shut it down in the most comedic way.

“Zip it, movie lady, it’s TV’s turn tonight,” Hargitay joked back, which even Kidman couldn’t fight.

Allison Janney Is Home Alone

After winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat, Allison Janney couldn’t hide her shock. And instead of just burying her face in her hands, she accidentally did Macaulay Culkin’s iconic pose from the Home Alone poster. Naturally, it’s an instant meme.

NBC / Peacock

More to come...