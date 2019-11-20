TV & Movies
7 Christmas Gifts For The TV Lover In Your Life
Including an actual bushtucker trail board game.
With the festive season right around the corner, the dreaded task of Christmas shopping is once again upon us. With such a vast amount of options out there, deciding on a gift for our nearest and dearest can be somewhat of a drag. However, a brilliant selection of TV merch, board games, and novelty items are currently available to snap up for fans of all things television. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect pressie, here are seven gifts for the TV lover in your life.
Escaping into our favourite shows can be an integral part of anyone’s downtime, and that might just be why the appetite for TV-related gifts is now stronger than ever before. Searching online, you’re sure to stumble across a varied range of small-screen inspired stocking-fillers, including card games, prayer candles, face masks, and more. However, navigating your way to the perfect gift for that special someone can be tricky. So to help you in your quest, I've cherry-picked some of the greatest items currently available to buy for all telly fans out there — and judging by what’s currently on offer, you'll be spoiled for choice.
With I'm A Celebrity set to look very different this year, why not bring a touch of the Australian jungle into your living room with this Bushtucker Trial Challenge Game? Inspired by the trials of yore, players will face a series of stomach-churning challenges, including eating actual insects. Yikes.
Looking to keep your TV-obsessed loved ones safe during the pandemic? Well, this Friends-themed face covering will be there for you. The high-quality cotton mask is the perfect gift for fans of the hit ‘90s sitcom and makes for an adorable, yet practical little stocking-filler.
We all have that one person in our lives that just can't say goodbye to Downton. Well, lucky for them, this themed board game arrived on Amazon a few months ago and looks like the perfect Christmas afternoon activity. In this spin on classic Cluedo, players are tasked with piecing together the gruesome murder of butler Thomas Barrow and must help bring the killer to justice. A must-have for any Downton Abbey enthusiast.
