With the festive season right around the corner, the dreaded task of Christmas shopping is once again upon us. With such a vast amount of options out there, deciding on a gift for our nearest and dearest can be somewhat of a drag. However, a brilliant selection of TV merch, board games, and novelty items are currently available to snap up for fans of all things television. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect pressie, here are seven gifts for the TV lover in your life.

Escaping into our favourite shows can be an integral part of anyone’s downtime, and that might just be why the appetite for TV-related gifts is now stronger than ever before. Searching online, you’re sure to stumble across a varied range of small-screen inspired stocking-fillers, including card games, prayer candles, face masks, and more. However, navigating your way to the perfect gift for that special someone can be tricky. So to help you in your quest, I've cherry-picked some of the greatest items currently available to buy for all telly fans out there — and judging by what’s currently on offer, you'll be spoiled for choice.