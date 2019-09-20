Every now and again there's nothing better than a dose of reality TV goodness, and the genre's ever-growing popularity ensures there's a sea of options out there for us to enjoy. Thankfully, Netflix quickly cottoned onto our love of all things reality, and there's a whole range of brilliant shows available to stream on the platform. So, to help guide you in your quest for the perfect series to indulge in, I've picked out the best reality TV shows you didn't realise were on Netflix UK, and you might be surprised by what's on offer.
Subscribers of the streaming service can expect to enjoy classics such as old-school Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reality competition shows including the sickening RuPaul's Drag Race, the brilliant, but lesser-known, Terrace House, and much, much more. However, although there are plenty of options to chose from on Netflix UK, quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality, and some reality shows are frankly more superior than others. Luckily for you, I've done some digging into Netflix UK's vast reality television catalogue and selected the very best shows currently on offer — meaning your next reality TV streaming marathon just got a whole lot easier. You're very welcome indeed