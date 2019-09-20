Every now and again there's nothing better than a dose of reality TV goodness, and the genre's ever-growing popularity ensures there's a sea of options out there for us to enjoy. Thankfully, Netflix quickly cottoned onto our love of all things reality, and there's a whole range of brilliant shows available to stream on the platform. So, to help guide you in your quest for the perfect series to indulge in, I've picked out the best reality TV shows you didn't realise were on Netflix UK, and you might be surprised by what's on offer.

Subscribers of the streaming service can expect to enjoy classics such as old-school Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reality competition shows including the sickening RuPaul's Drag Race, the brilliant, but lesser-known, Terrace House, and much, much more. However, although there are plenty of options to chose from on Netflix UK, quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality, and some reality shows are frankly more superior than others. Luckily for you, I've done some digging into Netflix UK's vast reality television catalogue and selected the very best shows currently on offer — meaning your next reality TV streaming marathon just got a whole lot easier. You're very welcome indeed

01 RuPaul's Drag Race Netflix The U.S. reality TV phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race has come on leaps and bounds since its debut back in 2009, and the show's impact on pop culture is something not even Mother Ru herself could have imagined. All eleven seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix UK, and after you strut your way through all of those, be sure to sashay your way over to RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars — the fourth season of which is also available on the streaming platform. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix UK.

02 Terrace House The Japanese reality franchise Terrace House follows the lives of six complete strangers, all of whom hail from different walks of life, and move to live under the same roof in Tokyo. The show is completely unscripted, and what happens next is down to the show's participants. Think Big Brother with subtitles. Watch Terrace House on Netflix UK.

03 The Real Housewives Amy Sussman / Getty The Real Housewives franchise follows some of the most glamorous women from across the United States, and the first two seasons of the hit Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and New York City editions are finally available on the platform. Expect drama, feuds, and a whole lot of Pinot Grigio — what’s not to like? Watch The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Netflix UK

04 Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up' The Netflix original series Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up follows teenage girls as they strive to turn their lives around while residing in a juvenile correctional facility. This emotional yet fascinating reality show documents the ups and downs of their time behind bars. Reality fans do not want to miss out this insightful series. Watch Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up on Netflix UK.

05 Back With The Ex Can you think of anything worse than running into your ex? Well, the Australian reality series Back With The Ex actively encourages that, and sees four ex-couples try to reignite their past relationships. If things don't work out between the former-couples, participants do have the option of walking away for good (again), however all the drama in between is definitely worth a watch. Watch Back with the Ex on Netflix UK.

06 Cheapest Weddings Seven Network / Netflix As the title suggests, Cheapest Weddings follows several Australian couples as they plan for their big day on a very tight budget. But with limited resources at their disposal, will the couples manage to pull off their dream wedding? You'll have to watch and find out. Watch Cheapest Weddings on Netflix UK.

07 Shark Tank America's answer to Dragons Den has arrived on Netflix in the form of Shark Tank, during which budding entrepreneurs share their ambitious ideas with a panel of intimidating business experts. Seasons 7 to 9 are currently available on the streaming platform, and if you love the original UK version, you don't want to miss this U.S. reality series. Watch Shark Tank on Netflix UK.

08 Dating Around Netflix The Netflix original series Dating Around follows one singleton on the lookout for love. Each episode, the single contestant must make their way through five blind dates, and at the end of their romantic escapades, must attempt to find one match deemed worthy of a second date. Watch Dating Around on Netflix UK.