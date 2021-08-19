Loren & Alexei Brovarnik’s Newborn Baby Is “Recovering” In The NICU

Attention, 90 Day Fiancé fans: “Babyboten” has officially arrived. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced the birth of their second child on Instagram. “Truly a Thankful Thursday!!” the 33-year-old mom-of-two wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the hospital. “Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!” The reality star also revealed that their son is currently in the NICU but is recovering just fine. “We can’t wait to bring him home and start this chapter as a family of 4!” she wrote.

The duo revealed some additional details to Us Weekly about the newborn, who they nicknamed “Babyboten” (meaning “peanut” in Hebrew) early on in the pregnancy. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!” the pair told the magazine, referring to their one-year-old toddler. “Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall.”

Loren first announced that she was pregnant in March on social media. “Here we go again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s true, we are expecting BabyBrov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!” The couple also told Us Weekly that this was exactly the news they were hoping for. ‘“With everything going on right now with the [corona]virus, this is the smile and light we needed,” they said in a joint statement. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The reality star has been very vocal about her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Just last week, she shared a video of her, Alexei, and Shai doing the viral “Baby Mama” dance challenge. She has also consistently uploaded photos of her baby bump along the way. In June, she shared a tribute to her husband in honor of Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to my savage yeti of a husband and to my amazing dad!” she wrote at the time. “@alex_brovarnik you are hands down the best husband, friend and dad to Shai I could’ve ever hoped for or asked for!”

The reality TV couple made their debut on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. After finding love in Alexei’s home country of Israel, the show chronicled the couple’s move to Miami, their marriage, and even the start of their family in their 2020 baby special, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? They are now featured on the Discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: Foody Call, and they have no plans on ending their reality TV adventure anytime soon.

When asked if they would consider a spinoff of their own in a June interview with The List, Loren wasn’t opposed to the idea at all. “I mean, one day. Why not?” she said. “It’s always crazy here.” She also said that broadcasting their lives is a no-brainer because of how people have responded to their family. “They love seeing Shai, I mean who doesn’t?” she continued. “And let me tell you, they probably can’t wait ‘til he becomes a big brother. So you know what? Why not show the realness?” For now, fans can watch all that “realness” on Loren’s Instagram. And with two boys under two, she’ll have a lot more to share.