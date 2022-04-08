9 Things I Noticed Rewatching A Cinderella Story In 2022

Unlike other movies from the early aughts that have fallen into obscurity, A Cinderella Story has only seen its stock rise in recent years. A modern, California spin on a classic fairytale starring two of the most popular teen royals of their day — Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray — this once-universally-panned film (Washington Post called it “horrible”) has now graduated to a bonafide cult classic.

I’m no stranger to this romantic comedy: I’ve seen it many times in my youth, including in theaters when it came out in 2004. It wasn’t a movie I thought I’d care for, but what saved it for me was Jennifer Coolidge’s star turn as the crassly narcissistic Fiona. Seriously — it’s one of her most iconic roles to date.

It’s been over a decade since I last watched A Cinderella Story. Now that it’s on Netflix, I’ve taken it upon myself to refresh my memory and reevaluate the movie. And as someone who grew up in the San Fernando Valley and lived through the Northridge earthquake, there is no one more qualified to write this than me.

Below, some thoughts I had while rewatching A Cinderella Story in 2022.

1 Fiona has the best one-liners. WARNER BROS. PICTURES Fiona is camp. She’s also the best character in A Cinderella Story. What’s not to love? Not only does she have the best lines (from gems like “Droughts are for poor people. You think J.Lo has a brown lawn?” to “You’re not very pretty, and you’re not very bright”), but she’s also vain, insensitive, and has expensive taste — all qualities I admire in a fictional person.

2 They really did Brianna dirty with that massive pool fart. WARNER BROS. PICTURES The size of that gas bubble was the equivalent to at least three Chipotle burritos. Honestly, good for her.

3 Speaking of, Brianna is also an icon. WARNER BROS. PICTURES If Fiona is the most iconic character in the movie, then Brianna is a close second. I know we’re not supposed to sympathize with the evil stepsisters, but I feel like Brianna (played by Madeline Zima) was just not with it enough to realize that she was doing anything wrong. I mean, when she and her sister Gabriella pretend to be Cinderella to win over Austin, he tests them by asking what Cinderella dropped when she left the homecoming dance. Her response? “Oh, I know! A fish!” Classic Brianna.

4 The flip phones are making me nostalgic. WARNER BROS. PICTURES In a time when smartphones didn’t exist and social media was in its infancy, T9 and low-res graphics ruled the world. Take me back, please.

5 The “sensitive jock” trope is cringe. WARNER BROS. PICTURES Austin’s entire arc is a little bit of a mess. The whole “football star who’s not like other football stars” type is so tired, even in 2004. And quoting Tennyson over instant message won’t get you any closer to that Harper’s byline, babe.

6 Also, did this movie predict the college admissions scandal? WARNER BROS. PICTURES Austin’s dad wants (but basically forces) his son to go to USC, aka Ground Zero for the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal. He has regular phone meetings with USC’s football coach and tells Austin that his acceptance has “all been taking care of.” Suspicious! As a USC alum, all I can say is: yikes.

7 How did Austin not realize who “Cinderella” was? WARNER BROS. PICTURES For me, the biggest plot hole of the movie is that Austin had no idea that “Cinderella” — aka Sam Montgomery, also known as “Diner Girl” and “PrincetonGirl818” — was someone he’d many met times before. And keep in mind that her “disguise” was a thin white mask over her eyes.

8 The pseudo-inspirational quotes are sending me. WARNER BROS. PICTURES Highlights include, “Maybe you were looking, but you weren't really seeing,” and “Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought: Useless and disappointing.”