These Photos Of A League Of Their Own Cast 30 Years Apart Might Make You Cry

There’s no crying in baseball — but there may be nostalgia tears ahead.
Columbia Pictures
In 1992’s A League of Their Own, Geena Davis played catcher Dottie Hinson — and the feminist, team leader role may have served as a sign of what was to come. In 2004, she started the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.
Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At a screening for the Prime Video series, Davis met with the new cast — including Abbi Jacobson, co-creator and star who plays the catcher role this time around. “I was excited to see a different take on it and [how they] add new elements,” Davis told The Hollywood Reporter.